Recognizing the best of the best

One winner could barely miss on the hardwood.
Another came back from way down in the second half to stun their rival.
One more took down all challengers on the mat and returned home a state champion for the second year in a row.
And another pick was almost certain to bring home a piece of gold from the state track and field championships.
Selections in the fourth annual Best of Prep Sports by Summerville Communications established themselves as a cut above the rest for their efforts on the fields of play and in the classroom in 2020-21, all while fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic on a daily basis.
Summerville Communications has recognized 29 high school student-athletes, two teams and one coach in Berkeley and Dorchester counties for their performances. Winners were selected by the sports staffs of the Summerville Journal Scene, The Gazette and The Berkeley Independent from those respective coverage areas.
A player of the year has been honored in all varsity sports and special awards in the areas of academic, service, courage and leadership have found their way into deserving hands.
Summerville Communications is honoring the winners
The keynote speaker will be former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth, and WCIV-TV's Dean Stephens is set to serve as the master of ceremonies.
The in-person ceremony represents a return to normalcy for the awards. Last spring, COVID-19 brought the academic and sports world to a screeching halt in mid-March and Summerville Communications announced the winners on the company’s YouTube channel.
While the show went on virtually, it was just not the same. We are pleased to be able to gather as a group again to celebrate the accomplishments of our athletic standouts.
Hundreds attended earlier Best of Prep Sports ceremonies at Charleston Southern in 2018 and Seacoast Church in Summerville in 2019, with former college football stars Ben Boulware of Clemson and George Rogers of South Carolina serving as keynote speakers.
It is our pleasure to once again honor those who put in the time and effort to distinguish themselves as the best of the best in this special section.