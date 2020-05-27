Perrecone role model student-athlete for Cobras

With a sparkling grade-point average north of 5.00 that makes him one of the top Cane Bay High School graduates in the Class of 2020, senior Robert Perrecone is the Best of Prep Sports Male Scholar Athlete of the Year by Summerville Communications.
Cane Bay principal Tim McDowell called Perrecone a rare breed. Not many high schoolers knock it out of the park on the field of play and in the classroom like Perrecone has.
“He’s what you want in a student-athlete,” McDowell said. “He’s just an all-around phenomenal kid.”
“He’s a bright kid who happens to be good in athletics,” Cane Bay track and field coach Greg Hall said. “A lot of times you don’t expect that correlation. He’s just a hard worker and takes everything seriously. He takes his schoolwork as serious as the sport he’s playing. People look up to him. That’s why he’s in this position.”
Perrecone has earned a college sports opportunity at The Citadel and will suit up in cross country and track and field for the Bulldogs. In a press release, Citadel coach Jody Huddleston said Perrecone has a chance to break into the starting lineup as a freshman.
"Robert will join the cross country squad and will run distance for us during track season,” Huddleston said. “He has continued to improve each year and we think he will handle the transition from the high school distance of 5K to the college distance of 8K. He has a very good chance of being in our top seven as a freshman.”
Perrecone has a career best time of 16:39 in the 5K and is right at 10 minutes in the 3200-meter run. His top mark in the 1600-meter run is 4:39.
In 2019, Perrecone was an alternate for Cane Bay’s 4x800 relay team that placed fifth in the Class 5A state championship meet and has consistently shaved time off his marks. This past fall, he qualified for the Class 5A cross country meet for the third time and earned all-region honors for the Cobras.
“I think he has a good chance to be a good college athlete,” Hall said. “His work ethic is what you would expect from a Citadel student. It’s a time commitment being a Citadel athlete. You’ve got a lot going on, not just academically and athletically. He fits the mold of that culture. Athletically the sky is the limit for him.”