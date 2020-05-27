Oliver was calming influence, team leader

Goose Creek High School senior guard Aniyah Oliver helped power the Lady Gators to their third state championship in four seasons.
As the team’s point guard, Oliver maintained a steady hand on the ball and enabled Goose Creek to control the tempo. The Francis Marion signee also provided leadership to the team’s younger players in Goose Creek’s title run.
The Lady Gators ultimately defeated Clover 42-38 in the Class 5A title game and Oliver scored 13 points with eight assists. She averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the season.
She said the legacy left by the senior class is simple.
“Winning,” she said. “That’s it. I hope we passed it down to the younger kids and hope they can come back here next year.”
Oliver played a key role in all three state championship runs and probably would have had another ring if not for missing her sophomore season with a knee injury.