Northwood Academy basketball star Amiyah Ferguson a 'gym rat'

Amiyah Ferguson
Northwood Academy sophomore Amiyah Ferguson helped lead the Chargers to the SCISA Class 3A championship game. Rob Gantt/Independent

The Best of Prep Sports girls basketball player of the year was part of a talented roster at Northwood Academy and helped power the Chargers to another appearance in a SCISA Class AAA state championship game.

Sophomore guard Amiyah Ferguson, who began her career at Timberland High School as a middle schooler, was second on the team in scoring with 12.4 points per game and averaged 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

“She’s a workhorse and a gym rat,” Northwood coach Ginnell Curtis said. “She’s always looking to get better and never gets satisfied. She’s a floor general and can knock down the three ball. She’s one of those types of players you want on the court. She’s a pleasure to coach.”

Curtis says Ferguson has a bright future and will achieve her goal of making the next level.

“I definitely see her seeing playing Division I basketball,” she said. “She’s going to keep working to get there.”

As a freshman for the Chargers, Ferguson scored 10.1 points per game to go along with 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals.