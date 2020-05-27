Mukuamu delivers impressive performance in playoffs

Some performances are worthy of a standing ovation. They are simply a cut above the rest.
Goose Creek High School quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu delivered one of those types of performances in the second round of the Class 5A football playoffs in November. The senior signal caller hoisted the Gators onto his shoulders and toted them into the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
His effort goes down in the books as the Summerville Communications individual performance of the year in the third annual Best of Prep Sports awards.
“(Mukuamu) is a good one, isn’t he,” Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead said after watching his team double up visiting Summerville High School, 42-21. “He had a game tonight. We’re going to ride him as long as he’ll take us. He put this team on his back and carried us. It was his game to win or lose for us tonight. The talk is we can’t run the football, but we did pretty good tonight. I’m as happy as I can be with him.”
Mukuamu accounted for 334 yards of total offense in the showdown, contested on a soggy field three days after it was originally scheduled. The game was pushed back due to unplayable field conditions at John Fulmer Field.
He connected on 12 of 16 passes for 142 yards, distributing four touchdown tosses, and lit up the Green Wave on the ground for 192 yards on 18 carries. Mukuamu also got loose for a 35-yard touchdown run.
The Gators actually trailed 21-13 with less than 10 minutes left in the third quarter before scoring 29 straight points. The win snapped a four-game losing skid in the series for Goose Creek and settled a score from a missed opportunity to collide with Summerville in the regular season. The Gators and Wave were scheduled to play Sept. 6 but that encounter was washed out thanks to Hurricane Dorian.
After powering the Gators to a nine-win season that included a region championship, Mukuamu inked a deal with Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. HCC is one of the better JUCO programs in the country, regularly sending players to bigger schools after two years.
Mukuamu passed for 2,502 yards and 35 scores, and rushed for 905 yards and 11 more touchdowns to earn all-state honors by the High School Sports Report. He was also chosen as the Region 7-AAAAA Player of the Year.