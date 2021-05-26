Leadership award: Pinewood Prep's Ben Brown 'makes others play well'

Ben Brown is a versatile, team-oriented athlete who made an impact for multiple programs.
As a senior, Brown was a standout for three Pinewood Prep teams. He was a starter for the Panthers’ football and soccer teams and one of the first players off the bench for the basketball team.
“Ben Brown embodies what it means to be a student-athlete,” Pinewood football coach J.W. Myers said. “His team-first attitude, selfless character and servant leadership has made him a great player and student to teach. He is the kind of young man you want your daughter to date. He offers so much as an athlete, student and leader.”
A four-year varsity letterman, Brown received first-team all-region honors as a receiver on the football team.
“We also use him as a defensive back and kick returner, but he could play anywhere on the field,” Myers said. “He is a team captain and you practically have to drag him off the field. He has such a positive attitude and is the type of player who makes others play well.”
Brown had 21 receptions and averaged 10.2 yards per catch in the fall. He also had 26 carries for 52 yards and made 36 tackles, half of which were solo stops.
When his team needed a quarterback, Brown stepped up and completed 14 of 28 pass attempts for 202 yards in one game.
His performance for the basketball team earned him the Coaches Award.
“Although Ben was not a starter on the basketball team, he did help us tremendously off the bench,” Pinewood basketball coach Pat Eidson said. “He was certainly one of our team leaders, always giving 100 percent whether at practice or in the games. He is one of the most team-oriented kids I have ever coached.”
On the pitch this spring, Brown scored six goals.
He also sets the example in the classroom. Brown will graduate with a 5.2 GPA and plans to attend the University of South Carolina.