Lady Gators go trophy hunting again

The 2019-20 Goose Creek High School girls basketball team wasn’t stacked from top to bottom with its usual assortment of hardwood superstars
But the Gators were still better than everybody else again, earning the Best of Prep Sports Team of the Year honors for the second year in a row.
“You lose eight players off a state championship team and have to replace them that is hard,” Goose Creek High School coach Tim Baldwin said. “We had a few players but not a lot of players.”
Baldwin’s squad went on to win its third state championship in four years, though, using free throws and defense to secure a 42-38 victory over Upper State champion Clover High School inside Colonial Life Arena on March 6. They iced games like that all season long.
The Gators hit 14 of 18 shots from the free-throw line in the second half and limited Clover to 22 points below its season average in finishing 27-3.
Four senior leaders set the tone and attitude for the team. In particular, they didn’t mind getting after the other team.
“We live and die on defense,” Baldwin said. “We stayed in there and it gave us a chance.”
Baldwin now has four championships overall.
Clover led 32-29 in the fourth quarter before Goose Creek scored 10 in a row. Senior Janise Shaw, who finished with a team-high 16 points, swished a pair of free throws to start the run and senior Aniyah Oliver made a layup to give the Gators a 33-32 lead with 2:14 remaining. On the other end, Clover had a basket wiped out because of a charge and the Gators got a wide open layup from Shaw to lead 35-32.
Shaw finished perfect from the floor, making all seven shots.
Senior guard Kolia Adams was good on four straight free throws to ice it. The Gators made 10 of their last 11 from the charity stripe.
Oliver finished with 13 points and eight rebounds while Adams scored eight points. Both earned all-star game nods from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
“This is so special, because it’s my last game,” Adams said. “I am so proud of my team. We had a lot of young players and as a senior, I just tried to help them and show them how we do things. It’s a special team.”
The first half was a struggle offensively for both teams. Clover led 14-11 at the break and used an 8-0 run to go up 23-18 in the third quarter.
“This game had to be low-scoring, so I told the girls, ‘hey we only scored 11, but they only scored 14’” Baldwin said. “I felt like we needed to keep it in the 40’s.”