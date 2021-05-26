It's almost like Samonte never left Hanahan High School

Hanahan High School’s former media technology teacher has a full-time gig at nearby Trident Technical College, and has for two years, but that hasn’t stopped him from serving in an important role for the Hawks.
Only now, Cyril Samonte volunteers his time for the benefit of the school’s student-athletes. A lot of his time, according to principal Thomas Gallus. If one didn’t know, he or she might believe Samonte is still a full-time employee at Hanahan.
Samonte is always decked out in Hawks gear at a sporting event.
“I don’t know if there is a sport he doesn’t go to,” Gallus said. “I think he’s been to everything. We’re thankful to him for what he does.”
For his efforts, Samonte is this year’s winner of the Best of Prep Sports service award. His contributions to Hanahan’s athletic program and the Hawks' brand are almost immeasurable.
“He turns around everything so quickly,” Gallus said. “I know our parents and community really appreciate what he does.”
Samonte worked at Hanahan High from July, 2012 to March, 2019 before taking over the video production manager’s position at Trident Tech.
He’s still enhancing the student’s experience at Hanahan, though. It doesn’t matter whether an athlete is a starter or role player, Samonte has probably captured them in a positive light.
A quick visit to the athletic department’s web page, www.hawkathletics.net/photos, showcases Samonte’s work and commitment to the school. High-quality pictures from games, athletic signings, practices and even the Miss Hanahan pageant are all there to promote the school.
“The kids love him,” Gallus said. “You can still see on Facebook today how much he cares about his former students. He recognizes them for their accomplishments well after they’ve left Hanahan. I’m sure they still look to him for advice.”
Samonte’s photos inject even more enthusiasm into a community that already loves their Hawks. Win or lose, Hanahan fans turn out.
For certain, Samonte uploaded well over 1,000 photos this spring.
“It’s part of the culture here,” Gallus said. “It’s not unusual for the whole family to take their kids out to the games to support one of our athletes who taught their kids at camp or kept the book at recreation games.”