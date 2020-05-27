Hanahan's Vorhis a role model student-athlete

Hanahan High School athletics director Kim Joseph sings the praises of senior student-athlete Brooke Vorhis.
“She’s one of those kinds of kids that coaches want on their team,” Joseph said. “She’s willing to do whatever is asked of her and puts in the time and effort necessary to be a good player. She’s definitely a strong teammate.”
And for Vorhis, that means being a strong teammate in all three seasons. She suited up for volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball in the spring. Vorhis was a key contributor in all three sports and also played powder puff football in the past for the Hawks.
She’s a two-time all-region selection in basketball and earned all-state honors in softball in 2019 by the Coaches Association of Women’s Sports and the High School Sports Report, batting .368 with 36 RBIs and 22 runs scored as the Hawkettes advanced to the Lower State championship. She would have likely gone on to be all-state in softball again this spring had COVID-19 not brought the world to a screeching halt in mid-March.
In a profile on the school’s athletic web site, Vorhis offered up some words of advice to younger athletes. It’s more than appropriate given how spring sports athletes weren’t able to finish their careers the right way.
“Don’t take anything for granted,” she said. “Play each game like it is your last because you never know when it will be the last time you will play.”
In Vorhis’s last game on March 14, she put on a hitting display in Hanahan’s 13-0 win against Cane Bay. The first baseman blasted a three-run homer and drove in six runs. Vorhis also had a three-hit game against Berkeley in the first regular season contest earlier in the week.
She was in the softball program for five seasons and has two state championship rings.
“It shows very high character when a young person can be dedicated to being involved with multiple sports,” Joseph said.
In basketball, she was named the school’s player of the week in January by scoring a total of 20 points and grabbing 21 rebounds in games against Waccamaw and Manning.
Outside the lines, Vorhis has been a standout, too. Academically, she’s top 20 in Hanahan’s Class of 2020 with a grade-point average of 4.820. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.
Vorhis plans to attend Clemson University and major in engineering. She is the daughter of Miriam Johnson and Kevin Vorhis.