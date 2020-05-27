Hanahan's Smith 'excellent athlete, excellent person'

Hanahan High School senior Amari Smith was off to blazing start this spring in a track and field season cut short by COVID-19 concerns.
Smith, a hurdler and sprinter for the Hawks, climbed to the top of the awards podium March 7 in the Lowcountry Invitational at Woodland High School and March 14 in the Azalea Invitational at Summerville High School. The Limestone College signee was aiming to get it dialed in for a run at a championship after coming close a year earlier.
Smith was a state runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles in 2019.
She’s also competed for East Coast Track and Field in the winter and summer over the years, earning the title of all-American in the 2019 USATF Youth Indoor Championships in the 55-meter hurdles in the 18-U age group.
“She’s an excellent athlete but also an excellent person and student,” East Coast Track and Field coach Mike Duffy said. “She’s coming from a great program. Anywhere she goes she’s going to be an asset. That’s for sure.”
Smith plans to pursue nursing.