Hanahan's Johnson on right path

Hanahan High School’s Hanna Johnson is the school record holder in cross country and placed fourth out of 140 runners in the Class 3A championship meet in November.
The junior, who also excels in track and field during the spring, posted a time of 19:30.51 in the state cross country meet in Camden to power the Hawks to a top-10 finish. It was quite the improvement for Johnson, who was 29th out of 137 runners in the state as a sophomore.
She earned all-state and all-region honors for her performances on the trails this past fall and figures to be in the mix for a strong showing as a senior.
It was a continuation from the spring of 2019, when she set the school record in the 1600 meters and placed third in the state track and field meet.
She placed third in the 1600 in the Adidas Lowcountry Invitational at Woodland on March 7.