Goose Creek's Yaturi Bolton was 'a unifier' on basketball team

Goose Creek High School senior guard Yaturi Bolton had a stellar final campaign on the hardwood for the Gators, reeling in Region 7-AAAAA player of the year honors and an all-state nod by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Bolton (6-4) makes the move from the Lowcountry to the Upstate after graduation to play for Limestone College in Gaffney. He averaged a team-high 11 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals and provided senior leadership this past season for the Gators.
“What he really brought to the team was he was a great leader,” Gators coach Blake Hall said. “He was a mature voice on the court and in the locker room. He brought his teammates together. He was a unifier. When one of your best players has that quality, it allows you to have a quality team.”
And the Gators were ranked among the state’s top 10 all season. They ran the table in the region and capped the regular season with an 11-0 mark before ending up 12-1. Bolton finished his career as a three-year letterman, progressing to a next-level player through hard work.
“He stuck with it and it allowed him to receive all these awards,” Hall said. “He can play almost any position. He was our leading scorer but he was such a willing passer.”