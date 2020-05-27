Goose Creek's Baldwin Coach of the Year

Goose Creek High School girls basketball coach Tim Baldwin is one of those names that come up when asking who the best coach in the Lowcountry is.
Baldwin’s teams have four state championships to their credit since 2010, more than any other coach in the Berkeley County School District.
Gators athletic director Chris Buchholz said that’s not by accident. Buchholz just finished his third year as an assistant principal and AD and has seen Baldwin’s work ethic.
Baldwin has more than 400 career victories.
“Before I came to Goose Creek, I obviously knew who he was,” Buchholz said. “I knew about the history of the program. When I got here as an assistant principal I got to see it firsthand. Seeing the relationship he has with the girls, it takes a strong coach to keep groups together for so long and always live up to expectations.”
Last season, Baldwin’s crew far exceeded expectations by grabbing another piece of hardware for the trophy case. They finished 27-3 and captured their seventh straight region title.
For leading the Lady Gators to their third state crown in four years this past winter, Baldwin becomes the first recipient of the John McKissick Memorial Award, given to the Summerville Communications Coach of the Year as part of the annual Best of Prep Sports awards.
With 621 victories, McKissick is the winningest high school football coach in history. His Summerville High School teams captured 10 state championships before he retired after the 2014 season and his name is synonymous with success as a coach and educator.
McKissick was a three-time national coach of the year and was elected into the National High School Hall of Fame in 1990. He made his mark on thousands of student-athletes over decades at Summerville High School.
McKissick passed away at 93 years old in November of 2019.
What made Goose Creek’s latest championship run so special was the fact Baldwin’s team was replacing eight seniors and a handful of players who went on to play at the next level. The 2019-20 squad, for sure, accomplished more with less.
“We knew we had a great team last year,” Buchholz said. “This year, we honestly didn’t expect to be where we were. For him to be able to push that group of girls he had that clearly didn’t have the same level of talent or depth like our other groups, it’s his biggest win in my opinion. If you look at the other state championship teams there was no doubt they were loaded. Our starting five from last year is playing college basketball now.”
Buchholz said Baldwin didn’t lower his expectations, though. He pushed the Gators all winter and got every ounce of performance out of them he could.
“He didn’t back off,” Buchholz said. “That’s what got them to that point again. He didn’t treat this team any differently. You’re expected to do what you’re supposed to. You’re expected to win. You’re expected to practice hard.”
Baldwin stays on his girls about classroom performance, too. Buchholz said the girls basketball team has the highest team grade-point average in the school.
“People may have slept on Tim as a coach, especially those Upstate teams and teams from the Columbia area,” Buchholz said. “They might have thought Goose Creek is good because they’ve got five girls going to play college basketball. But he outcoached a lot of these teams. It’s a testament to him. Last year it was just easy to think those girls are out there coaching themselves.”
The 2019-20 Gators used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to edge Clover 42-38 for their latest state championship.