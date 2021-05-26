Girls tennis player of the year: Pinewood Prep's Jessica Osborne

Jessica Osborne is already an accomplished athlete, but she may be just hitting her stride.
The Pinewood Prep sophomore is a five-time varsity letterman for the Lady Panthers’ tennis team. A three-time team MVP, she was named all-region and all-state this season for the fourth consecutive year.
“Jessica truly is a joy to have on the team,” Pinewood coach Josh Byrd said. “She embodies all of the characteristics we look for in our student-athletes. She is a hard worker in the classroom and on the court. Jessica plays the No. 1 singles spot as well as the No. 1 doubles spot. The positive attitude and energy she brings to the team inspires and encourages those around her.”
This season Osborne demonstrated she can hold her own against some of the top players in the area. Her notable victories include wins over the No. 1 singles players from Summerville and Palmetto Christian Academy.
She also received all-state and all-region honors for soccer and basketball this school year and helped the Lady Panthers soccer team claim a state championship.