Girls swimmer of the year: Summerville's Cassidy Lima

Junior swimmer Cassidy Lima led a young Summerville girls team last fall.
Lima earned Region 8-AAAAA all-region honors in two events. She won the 50-freestyle event at the region championships with a 24.71 time and the 100-freesytle event with a 54.99 time.
She qualified for the 2020 Class AAAAA state championships in both of those events and helped the Lady Green Wave 200-free relay team qualify. At the state meet, she placed third in the 50 freestyle with a 24.21 time and seventh in the 100 freestyle with a 53.74 time.
Those times mark an improvement from her performance at the 2019 state championships, where she placed fifth in the 50 freestyle and 11th in the 100 event.