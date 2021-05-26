Girls soccer player of the year: Pinewood Prep's Riley Cox

Riley Cox is one of the seniors who provided the leadership needed for the Lady Panthers' soccer team to reach their goal.
Cox had received both all-state and all-region honors and played in two state championship games entering this season, but had never hoisted the trophy.
She set out to change that this season. With her help, the Lady Panthers rolled to a 20-3 season and captured the 2021 SCISA AAA girls soccer state championship.
“Riley is naturally talented and has extremely quick feet,” Pinewood coach Gail Osborne said. “Her vision on the field is exemplary and she is a natural leader.”
Cox scored nine goals this season, none more important than the one she nailed from just outside the box to put Pinewood up 2-0 during a 3-2 win over Hammond in the title game. She also had eight assists this season.
In November, she signed to play for Appalachian State University.