Girls cross country runner of the year: Fort Dorchester's Tess Studley

Tess Studley is a record holder and tone setter.
“If you look up the definition of determination in the dictionary, you would find Tess Studley,” Fort Dorchester coach Rachel Doggett said. “Tess works extremely hard. She enjoys what she does and isn’t satisfied until she runs her best. She is a wonderful athlete and student.”
Studley is a four-time varsity letterman for the Lady Patriots’ cross country and track and field teams. She has earned multiple all-region honors and holds the Fort Dorchester girls record for the 5K (19:22.21), 1600-meter run (5:26.19) and 3200 run (11:51.86). She also ran a leg for the school’s record-holding 4x800 relay team (10:39.33).
“Everything she has achieved so far she has earned through hard work and grit,” Fort Dorchester coach Avery Coe said. “She is a leader for not only the girls’ track program, but also the boys’ because every day she comes to practice to work and it is inspiring. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”
Studley was named the 2020 Region 8-AAAAA girls cross country runner of the year after winning the region race with a 20:00 time. She placed fourth at the Lower State Qualifying meet and was the first local runner to cross the finish line in the girls’ state race, finishing in 19:38 to place 17th.