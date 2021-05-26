Gators' Sharriah Green caught fire in basketball performance of her career

Clank. Clank. Thud.
Tim Baldwin watched the Goose Creek High School girls basketball team in pregame warmups and there was nothing there to suggest any of his players might catch fire that night.
Certainly the longtime coach didn’t suspect junior guard Sharriah Green would deliver the most prolific scoring performance for one his players in nearly 10 years.
But Green found the zone after tip-off and poured in a career-high 33 points, the most for a Lady Gators player since Aleighsa Welch torched Spring Valley for 36 points in the 2010 Class 4A state championship game.
“She was just feeling it,” Baldwin said after the 67-38 victory at Ashley Ridge on Dec. 15. “You could just tell she was in one of those zones. One time, she pulled up and I yelled that it was too far. It went in. Every time she shot it, you thought it was going to go down.”
Green finished 10 of 17 from the floor and knocked down 8 of 12 shots from beyond the arc.
“It wasn’t like she was just jacking up bad shots,” Baldwin said. “She’s always been aggressive but she was taking good shots. I’ve always said if one of our shooters is open and can get their feet set, I’m OK with pulling the trigger on 3-pointers unless they miss four or five in a row.”
Green didn’t go through such a stretch but didn’t actually get in gear until eight minutes had ticked off the clock.
After not scoring in the first quarter, Green poured in 14 points in the second quarter as the Lady Gators rallied back from a 13-5 deficit to lead 22-21 at the break.
She led the effort to pull away with 15 of the team’s 21 points in the third quarter. Goose Creek turned a 10-point lead after three quarters into a blowout, outscoring Ashley Ridge 24-5 over the last eight minutes.
“She probably could have had 40 points,” Baldwin said.
At the time, Green’s previous career high was 17 points in a 45-34 victory against West Ashley on Dec. 1. In 2019-20, Green scored 14 points in a win over Cross in November.