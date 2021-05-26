Football player of the year: Fort Dorchester's Jordan Richards

Jordan Richards has been a standout on the offensive line at Fort Dorchester since his freshman year.
“He was a three-year starter,” Patriots offensive line coach Joey Still said. “This year he had an unbelievable amount of pancakes (blocks). He has great character and has kind of been the anchor of the Fort Dorchester offensive line the past three years.”
Richards (6-3, 265 pounds) recorded more than 30 knock-down blocks as a senior. With him leading the way, the Patriots rushed for more than 1,500 yards and passed for more than 1,700.
“We had some very talented players last season, but Jordan just dominated at his position,” Fort Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad said. “He’s the player who other coaches didn’t want to face. He’s the player they all had to plan for.”
Richards was one of only three Lowcountry athletes selected for the 2020 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. The all-star game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but Richards did get to cap his high school football activities by participating in The Blitz Senior Game, an all-star event played at Woodland High School.
After leading the Patriots to a sweep of their region and 7-0 record during the regular season, Richards also received all-state and all-region honors.
In February, he signed with Newberry College.