Female scholar-athlete of the year: Fort Dorchester's Whitney Clevenger

Whitney Clevenger excels behind the plate and in the classroom.
The senior is a four-year varsity letterman for the Fort Dorchester softball team and three-year starter at catcher. Clevenger has a 5.045 GPA and will attend Duke University next fall. She plans to major in neuroscience.
“Whitney is an unbelievable young lady,” Fort Dorchester coach Lindsey LaPrad said. “It’s hard to be an athlete and accomplish everything she has in the classroom. Being accepted by Duke is a big accomplishment for anyone so to do it and also excel on the field is amazing.”
In addition to her contributions behind the plate, Clevenger had 22 hits, 22 RBIs and scored nine runs for the Patriots this season.
Clevenger helped Fort Dorchester to a 17-9 record in 2019 and a 23-6 record in 2018. The Patriots earned a playoff berth both of those seasons.