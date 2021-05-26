Female athlete of the year: Ashley Ridge's Vanessa Blake

Vanessa Blake received all-state, all-star and all-region honors for volleyball and basketball, and also helped Ashley Ridge wins its first region title in track and field.
The Ashley Ridge senior is a four-year varsity letterman in volleyball and basketball. On the hardwood last season, she averaged 18.5 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, which helped her land a scholarship to play for Radford University.
“Vanessa is a coach’s dream player,” Ashley Ridge coach Eric Witten said. “She’s gonna bring it every night but most importantly she is a great kid. I think she will make an immediate impact at Radford.”
In addition to being named to the 2020 5A girls basketball all-state team, she is the only Lowcountry athlete to be honored by the organizers for the 2021 Carolinas Classic all-star basketball games.
On the volleyball court in 2020, Blake had a serving percentage of 95. During her team’s 10-game region schedule, she made 99 kills, 28 blocks for a kill and 40 digs.
“Vanessa is such an exciting player to watch,” Ashley Ridge coach Leigh-Ann Carter said. “She is so powerful and can change the momentum of a game very quickly with her ability to control the play at the net. She not only was able to hit the ball into open spots on the court, but she was also able to give us tremendous blocking power upfront. She works hard and pushes her teammates each day.”
In addition to being named to the 5A volleyball all-state team, she was also selected to participate in the North-South all-star volleyball series that was canceled.
Not wanting to rest on her laurels, Blake decided to join the track team. During the Region 8-AAAAA championships, she placed second in the javelin and third in the high jump.