Courage Award: Summerville's Lavell Glenn

It would have been easy for Lavell Glenn to give up on high school hoops, but he didn’t.
Glenn transferred to Summerville High School near the end of his sophomore year. He had attended a couple of schools prior to that and not all of his credits from those schools were transferable, which left him ineligible to join the Green Wave basketball team that year.
As a junior, he earned the credits he needed and joined the team during second semester. However, with the practice and game experience he had lost, he only got to play in a handful of games.
Due to practice restrictions brought on by COVID-19, Glenn didn’t have as many opportunities to polish his hardwood skills and develop chemistry with his teammates the following summer, but he did get in as much practice as everyone else.
When the 2020-21 season finally rolled around, Glenn was more than ready.
“He contributed greatly before the 38-day district shutdown,” Summerville coach David Long said. “He is a very good shooter and typically defended the other team’s best guard.”
Glenn found himself again not being able to play during the middle of that season due to the school district’s shutdown, but once that was lifted he did complete his senior year with the team.