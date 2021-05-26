Competitive cheerleader of the year: Summerville's Kenishia Williams

Kenishia Williams led the Summerville competitive cheerleading team to a Top-10 finish at the state’s 2020 cheer championships.
Summerville tallied 251 points to place 10th at the Class AAAAA state finals Dec. 19. The Green Wave was the only Lowcountry team to finish in the Top 10.
Summerville was also the top Lowcountry team at the 2020 Class AAAAA qualifier, where the Green Wave tallied 251 points to place 11th and advance to the state finals. Fort Dorchester, with 247 points, was the only other Lowcountry team in the Top 15 there.
Williams has also been named the Region 8-AAAAA cheerleader of the year.