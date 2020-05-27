Cobras' Jackson ran like the wind

Cane Bay High School senior Zane Jackson admitted he was nervous at the start of the Class 5A state championship race in the fall.
But he also knew he had trained hard and prepared for the moment. In the moment of truth, Jackson won by three seconds over runner-up Zander Jeffcoat of Lexington, setting the 5A state record with a time of 15:18.42.
Jackson also has a Class A cross country title to his credit when he was a freshman at Palmetto Scholars Academy. He was also a state champion in track and field as a junior for the Cobras and will continue his running career at Elon University.
“The dedication it takes to make yourself better is something you can’t teach,” Cane Bay track coach Greg Hall said. “Zane is self-driven. He’s not one you have to have your finger on, pressing him to do things. He’s self-motivated. He wants to be successful at everything he does. You see that with how he works out.”