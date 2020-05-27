Cane Bay's Johnson was on fast track

Cane Bay track and field coach Greg Hall was confident sophomore Jayvion Johnson was in the conversation for a sprint state championship this spring.
Johnson swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Sandlapper Classic at West Ashley on March 7 then won the 200 in the Azalea Invitational on March 14. He was also runner-up in the 100 in what turned out to be the last meet of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“He’s been running at the varsity level since he was a seventh-grader and he’s progressively gotten better,” Hall said.
The expertise of assistant coach Aleen Bailey, a former world class sprinter and NCAA champion, helped Johnson reach another level. The 2004 Olympic gold medalist broke Johnson down and had him on a faster track.
“A chance to work with somebody who has experienced what he wants to experience has been huge for him,” Hall said. “She helped him become more of a technical runner. That’s something he was starting to see help him. He wasn’t out there just running.”