You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Cane Bay's Johnson was on fast track

Jayvion Johnson

Cane Bay sprinter Jayvion Johnson won three of the four sprint races he was in this spring.

 Contributed photo

Cane Bay track and field coach Greg Hall was confident sophomore Jayvion Johnson was in the conversation for a sprint state championship this spring.

Johnson swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Sandlapper Classic at West Ashley on March 7 then won the 200 in the Azalea Invitational on March 14. He was also runner-up in the 100 in what turned out to be the last meet of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

“He’s been running at the varsity level since he was a seventh-grader and he’s progressively gotten better,” Hall said.

The expertise of assistant coach Aleen Bailey, a former world class sprinter and NCAA champion, helped Johnson reach another level. The 2004 Olympic gold medalist broke Johnson down and had him on a faster track.

“A chance to work with somebody who has experienced what he wants to experience has been huge for him,” Hall said. “She helped him become more of a technical runner. That’s something he was starting to see help him. He wasn’t out there just running.”

Friends2Follow