Cane Bay's Jaylen Boudreaux a natural on track

Cane Bay High School junior hurdler Jaylen Boudreaux left opponents in his wake all spring.
Boudreaux won the Region 7-AAAAA championship in both the 110- and 400-meter hurdles and also ran a leg for the Cobras’ 4x100 and 4x400 winning relays. The Best of Prep Sports award winner was named the region’s track athlete of the year and also won the Berkeley County championship in both hurdle events.
“The whole idea for him to move to hurdles was his idea,” Cane Bay coach Greg Hall said. “It wasn’t our idea. He saw the way they worked and wanted to be a part of it. We were like the 400 is more of what we’re going for and we’ll let you do the 110 because it will help you in the 400.”
Boudreaux has proven to be a natural in both. He came out of the region meet with the No. 1 times in the state in the 100 hurdles (14.06) and 400 hurdles (53.7).
Hall believes Boudreaux has state record-breaking ability in one of the events.
“He’s been constantly bringing his times down,” Hall said.
The Class 5A state championship meet was set for May 22 at Spring Valley High School (after press time).