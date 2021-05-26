Cane Bay's Anna Brown a leader on and off the soccer field

The Best of Prep Sports leadership award for a female student-athlete has found its way into the hands of a young lady who embodies the term leader.
Cane Bay High School soccer player Anna Brown has one of the top grade-point averages in the school and showcases her abilities on the field with a positive attitude and penchant for being able to communicate with her teammates.
The goalie and team captain has to shine for the rest of the team to sparkle, and the Lady Cobras placed second in the region behind state power Wando and advanced to the Class AAAAA playoffs. Cane Bay won six of eight region contests in 2021 and Brown made a bunch of saves on the season. It was quite the turnaround from 2020, when the Cobras lost all eight games and scored just one goal. Brown was named Cane Bay’s player of the game multiple times.
She recorded three shutouts in region play and limited one other region opponent to one goal.
“She’s what anybody would want their daughter to be like,” Cane Bay athletics director and assistant principal Brian Swiney said. “She’s had many opportunities to show some leadership in soccer. She’s been able to get her teammates calm and to keep playing hard no matter what the score is.”
Brown plans to attend Troy University in the fall and begin a soccer career at the Sun Belt Conference school in Alabama.
But her work on the pitch is only a small part of Brown’s commitment to lead and serve.
Her weighted grade-point average is 4.684, making her one of the school’s top graduates. She has been recognized by the S.C. High School League as a scholar athlete.
She’s in the BETA Club and National Honor Society and has held leadership positions in student government.
“She is so respected by teachers and the administration,” Swiney said.
One day sticks out in Swiney’s mind: Brown was held up by a late soccer practice but had promised Swiney she would perform the national anthem at a baseball game.
Brown raced over in a hurry, belted out the Star-Spangled Banner and then scurried back to another commitment, choir practice.
“She knows I could have just played it on my phone but she said she was going to do it,” Swiney said. “She didn’t want to let me down.”
Brown has also performed before football games. As for her singing voice, Swiney described it as beautiful.
Brown was named an all-state singer by the S.C. Music Educators Association. Singers were required to record themselves singing their part as a soloist and were scored by choir directors from across the state. Almost 800 singers auditioned.
She also once played a leading role in a production by the drama club.
“She always does a stellar job,” Swiney said. “She’s the type of athlete you need to be.”