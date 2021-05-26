Boys swimmer of the year: Summerville's Tobey Lima

Tobey Lima shined at the major events of the 2020 swim season.
The Summerville senior won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events at the region championships to claim Region 8-AAAAA all-region honors for both events. His efforts helped the Green Wave place third in the region.
At the Class AAAAA state championships, Lima placed third in the 50 freestyle with a 21.75 time and sixth in the 100 freestyle with a 48.27 time. He also helped the Summerville 200 medley relay to a 14th-place finish.
His time in the 50 freestyle was an improvement over his time at the 2019 state championships, where he placed ninth in the 50 and 13th in the 500 freestyle race. That year he also helped the Green Wave 400 freestyle relay team to a 10th place finish and the 200 medley relay to a 13th place finish at the state meet.