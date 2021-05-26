Boys cross country runner of the year: Summerville's Daren Hinds

Over the past several years, Summerville’s Daren Hinds established himself as one of the Lowcountry’s top high school distance runners.
Hinds, a two-time co-captain for the Green Wave cross country team, earned all-region honors four times. He helped his team to three region championships and won the individual region championship twice. He is a four-time state qualifier who received all-state honors twice.
As a senior, he was named the Region 8-AAAAA boys cross country runner of the year after winning the 2020 region championship race with a time of 16:12 to help the Green Wave capture the region championship. He placed fourth at the Lower State Qualifier meet as well as at the 5A state meet on Nov. 6 at the Sandhills Research Center. He earned all-state honors with an outstanding time of 15:48.
In February, Hinds signed to run for the Winthrop University cross country and track programs.
During the 2019 track season, Hinds was a member of the Green Wave 4x800 relay team that won a state title. Earlier this month, he won the won the 1600- and 3200-meter events at the Region 8 track and field championships.