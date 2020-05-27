Bookert scoring machine for Cavaliers

St. John’s Christian junior Nai’Ryan Bookert was a scoring machine on the hardwood for the Cavaliers, powering them to the postseason.
Bookert, a shooting guard, averaged 22 points per game and scored at least 30 points in six contests for the Cavaliers. He ended the 2019-20 campaign with a 36-point outburst in the playoffs.
He was the best player on any court the Cavaliers set foot on according to St. John’s Christian coach Drew Crowell. No opponent had an answer for the athletic Bookert.
“Bookert has been unstoppable,” Crowell said in the regular season. “Everything is funneled through him. This year, more than ever, I’ve seen him where he’s like I’m taking over the game. He’s got a couple dunks and he can score at every level.”
He’s a standout in another sport, too.
In the fall, Bookert helped engineer a run to the SCISA 8-man state championship game as the Cavaliers' quarterback. He passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the championship game.