Berkeley's Gracie DeCuir cornerstone on diamond, in dugout

Berkeley High School softball standout Gracie DeCuir has been a staple inside the circle for the Stags since her freshman season. Berkeley coach Kelley Dillon is elated to have DeCuir in her arsenal of weapons for one more year before DeCuir heads off to Presbyterian College.
DeCuir, a junior who has already committed to the Blue Hose, batted .575 in the regular season with 43 RBIs and 30 runs scored as a staple near the top of the batting order for the Region 7-AAAAA champions. Inside the circle, she made 10 starts and fashioned a 7-0 record with three saves and 2.30 earned-run average in 53.1 innings.
“I am so proud of Gracie or Gee and even G-Money as I call her,” Dillon said. “Gee has worked so hard in the circle and at the plate, and it has shown over the last couple years. She led us to a region championship from the circle in 2019 and has been a rock for us there ever since. She is a leader who always keeps her composure during game time and pushes for the team to be better on and off the field.”
Dillon believes DeCuir’s best days lie ahead.
“As she continues to grow physically, she’s only going to get stronger and stronger,” Dillon said.