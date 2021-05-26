Berkeley tennis star Josh Giannelli crafts skill every single day

The Best of Prep Sports tennis player of the year posted a sterling record on the court this season and will continue to pile up victories as his prep career carries on in Moncks Corner.
Berkeley High School’s Josh Giannelli is just a sophomore for the Stags but a talented one with years of experience. He played the No. 1 singles position this spring and captured All-Region 7-AAAAA honors for the second time.
He was also an all-region pick as an eighth-grader in 2019 and most certainly would have been an all-region selection in 2020 had COVID-19 not ended the season.
“Josh is overall an amazing tennis player at the net and on the baseline,” Berkeley tennis coach Tyler Dawson said. “He is dedicated to the sport, crafting his skill every single day. He has a bright future in tennis ahead of him.”
Stratford coach Dan Ellis also bragged on Giannelli, calling him a very strong player.