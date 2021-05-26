Berkeley baseball coach Landy Cox just keeps producing winners

The recipient of this year's John McKissick Memorial Coach of the Year Award has proven to be a successful winner over time and was nearing a coaching milestone as the postseason approached this spring.
Berkeley High School baseball coach Landy Cox, in his 17th season overall between two stints in Moncks Corner, led the Stags to a 23-3 regular-season record and another region crown, moving within striking distance of the 300-win mark. A victory at Lugoff-Elgin to cap the regular season on May 7 was No. 296 for Cox.
The Stags entered the playoffs on May 15 ranked No. 4 in Class 5A after not being among the top 10 when the season began. They didn’t get their feelings hurt. The Stags got focused and responded like they typically do.
“Everybody here plays with a chip on their shoulder,” Cox said. “Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t. But that’s what we do.”
Brian Swiney has seen it from multiple perspectives. He was an assistant football coach and baseball coach at Berkeley and his son, Jordan Swiney, played for Cox several years ago.
He’s now the Cane Bay High School athletics director and assistant principal. The Cobras are region rivals with the Stags.
“His players develop a toughness about them and they believe they can overcome anything,” Brian Swiney said. “They’re going to be mentally prepared for whatever you throw at them. They’re going to be ready for it. They’re going to be intense. It’s an exciting brand of baseball to be a part of. The dugout, the fans, it’s a tough atmosphere to play in.”
The Stags just went 12-0 and captured their sixth region championship since 2013, and almost certainly would have won it in 2020 had COVID-19 concerns not shut down the season.
“You know when you go to Jim Bradley Field you're in a dogfight,” Swiney said. “You’re in a dogfight because of who their coach is.”
The Stags could still be alive in the playoffs at the time of the Best of Prep Sports banquet on May 27. If they win a state championship, it will be the first for Cox.
“Baseball is a tough sport,” Cox said. “We’ve been doing this around here a long time. If we get a break or two we can compete with anybody but if we don’t play well we could be two and out.”
Cox is the second recipient of the John McKissick Memorial Award, given to the Summerville Communications Coach of the Year as part of the annual Best of Prep Sports awards.
The first winner in 2020 was Goose Creek High School girls basketball coach Tim Baldwin, who led the Gators to a Class 5A state title.
With 621 victories, the legendary McKissick is the winningest high school football coach in history. His Summerville High School teams captured 10 state championships before he retired after the 2014 season. His name is synonymous with success as a coach and educator.
McKissick was a three-time national coach of the year and elected into the National High School Hall of Fame in 1990. He made his mark on thousands of student-athletes over decades at Summerville High School.
McKissick was 93 when he passed away in November of 2019.