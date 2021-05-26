Baseball player of the year: Summerville's Cole Messina

Whether he’s at the plate or behind it, on the base path or in the dugout, Cole Messina knows how to get the job done.
Messina, a four-year starter for the Summerville baseball team, has been primarily a catcher. People started to take notice of his skills during his sophomore season when he led the state in home runs with 12.
However, he is more than a power hitter. One of the many categories he is among the team leaders for this season is stolen bases.
“Cole is the heartbeat of our team,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “He is the gas that runs our engine. He’s active in the dugout and having him behind the plate makes a huge difference. He’s been extremely valuable to us for years. We aren’t the same team without him.”
Messina, who signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks baseball program in November, carried a .492 batting average, .641 on base percentage and .708 slugging percentage into the playoffs. During the regular season he had 32 hits, including 8 doubles and 2 home runs, 17 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and scored 29 runs.