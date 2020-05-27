2020 Prep Sports Awards winners (With VIDEO)

VIDEO: Prep Sports Awards 2020 Summerville Communications' sports writers, Rob Gantt and Roger Lee, review the high school sports season and give their picks in 32 categorie…

+4 Local athletes shine There was a comeback for the ages, courage and toughness were on display, championship dream…

1-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR - MALE: Hopkins a threat at any sport

Brody Hopkins was a heavy hitter and play maker for both the Green Wave Football and Green Wave Baseball programs.

Hopkins, who signed with the College of Charleston Baseball program in November, had a solid start to his senior season with the Summerville baseball team. The center fielder/pitcher was hitting .320 with two doubles, a homerun and 10 RBIs when the remainder of the season was cancelled five games into Summerville’s schedule. Hopkins was 1-0 on the mound with a 2.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts.

“Brody has been a leader for us, both on and off the field, for the past three years,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “He is a tremendous athlete who can take a game over, and has led us to some big wins in his three years as a starter at the varsity level. With continued hard work, the sky is the limit for him in this game. We are all excited to see what the future holds for Brody at the College of Charleston and beyond.”

In 2019, Hopkins helped the Green Wave earn the Class AAAAA Baseball District 5 Championship. Summerville finished the season with a 22-11 record after being eliminated from the playoffs in the Lower State round.

Hopkins finished his junior season with a .301 batting average with 26 RBIs, 6 doubles and 2 homeruns. He was 3-2 as a starting pitcher and finished with a 3.29 ERA and 40 strikeouts.

On the football field, Hopkins did a little bit of everything. As a senior, he was the Green Wave’s starting punter and leading receiver. He finished with approximately 900 receiving yards in the fall. He also returned kicks, factored into gadget plays and even played in the defensive backfield from time to time.

“Brody can help a team out in so many different ways,” said Joe Call, who stepped down as Summerville’s head football coach after the 2019 season. “That he wanted to jump over and play defense when we thought it would help us says a lot about his character. It was the same for baseball, he could hit, pitch, play outfield, steal a base, whatever you need him to do. When it comes to guys who excelled in multiple sports, he is one of the best total athletes Summerville has had. What makes him special is the work he puts into getting better at everything he does.”

Hopkins received honorable mention for the inaugural South Carolina Football Coaches Association’ All-state Team in the fall and was named to the 2019 Region 8-AAAAA Football All-region Team.

He capped his Green Wave Football career by participating in the 2019 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North-South All-star Game) in Myrtle Beach, where he helped the South All-stars earned a 35-13 victory.

Hopkins’ brother, TJ, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds during the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

2-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR — FEMALE: Vorhis shows talent across the board

Hanahan High School athletics director Kim Joseph sings the praises of senior student-athlete Brooke Vorhis.

“She’s one of those kinds of kids that coaches want on their team,” Joseph said. “She’s willing to do whatever is asked of her and puts in the time and effort necessary to be a good player. She’s definitely a strong teammate.”

And for Vorhis, that means being a strong teammate in all three seasons. She suited up for volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball in the spring. Vorhis was a key contributor in all three sports and also played powder puff football in the past for the Hawks.

She’s a two-time all-region selection in basketball and earned all-state honors in softball in 2019 by the Coaches Association of Women’s Sports and the High School Sports Report, batting .368 with 36 RBIs and 22 runs scored as the Hawkettes advanced to the Lower State championship. She would have likely gone on to be all-state in softball again this spring had COVID-19 not brought the world to a screeching halt in mid-March.

In a profile on the school’s athletic web site, Vorhis offered up some words of advice to younger athletes. It’s more than appropriate given how spring sports athletes weren’t able to finish their careers the right way.

“Don’t take anything for granted,” she said. “Play each game like it is your last because you never know when it will be the last time you will play.”

In Vorhis’s last game on March 14, she put on a hitting display in Hanahan’s 13-0 win against Cane Bay. The first baseman blasted a three-run homer and drove in six runs. Vorhis also had a three-hit game against Berkeley in the first regular season contest earlier in the week.

She was in the softball program for five seasons and has two state championship rings.

“It shows very high character when a young person can be dedicated to being involved with multiple sports,” Joseph said.

In basketball, she was named the school’s player of the week in January by scoring a total of 20 points and grabbing 21 rebounds in games against Waccamaw and Manning.

Outside the lines, Vorhis has been a standout, too. Academically, she’s top 20 in Hanahan’s Class of 2020 with a grade-point average of 4.820. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.

Vorhis plans to attend Clemson University and major in engineering. She is the daughter of Miriam Johnson and Kevin Vorhis.

3-TEAM OF THE YEAR: Lady Gators go trophy hunting again

The 2019-20 Goose Creek High School girls basketball team wasn’t stacked from top to bottom with its usual assortment of hardwood superstars

But the Gators were still better than everybody else again, earning the Best of Prep Sports Team of the Year honors for the second year in a row.

“You lose eight players off a state championship team and have to replace them that is hard,” Goose Creek High School coach Tim Baldwin said. “We had a few players but not a lot of players.”

Baldwin’s squad went on to win its third state championship in four years, though, using free throws and defense to secure a 42-38 victory over Upper State champion Clover High School inside Colonial Life Arena on March 6. They iced games like that all season long.

The Gators hit 14 of 18 shots from the free-throw line in the second half and limited Clover to 22 points below its season average in finishing 27-3.

Four senior leaders set the tone and attitude for the team. In particular, they didn’t mind getting after the other team.

“We live and die on defense,” Baldwin said. “We stayed in there and it gave us a chance.”

Baldwin now has four championships overall.

Clover led 32-29 in the fourth quarter before Goose Creek scored 10 in a row. Senior Janise Shaw, who finished with a team-high 16 points, swished a pair of free throws to start the run and senior Aniyah Oliver made a layup to give the Gators a 33-32 lead with 2:14 remaining. On the other end, Clover had a basket wiped out because of a charge and the Gators got a wide open layup from Shaw to lead 35-32.

Shaw finished perfect from the floor, making all seven shots.

Senior guard Kolia Adams was good on four straight free throws to ice it. The Gators made 10 of their last 11 from the charity stripe.

Oliver finished with 13 points and eight rebounds while Adams scored eight points. Both earned all-star game nods from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

“This is so special, because it’s my last game,” Adams said. “I am so proud of my team. We had a lot of young players and as a senior, I just tried to help them and show them how we do things. It’s a special team.”

The first half was a struggle offensively for both teams. Clover led 14-11 at the break and used an 8-0 run to go up 23-18 in the third quarter.

“This game had to be low-scoring, so I told the girls, ‘hey we only scored 11, but they only scored 14’” Baldwin said. “I felt like we needed to keep it in the 40’s.”

4-JOHN MCKISSICK MEMORIAL COACH OF THE YEAR: Goose Creek’s Baldwin Coach of the Year

Goose Creek High School girls basketball coach Tim Baldwin is one of those names that come up when asking who the best coach in the Lowcountry is.

Baldwin’s teams have four state championships to their credit since 2010, more than any other coach in the Berkeley County School District.

Gators athletic director Chris Buchholz said that’s not by accident. Buchholz just finished his third year as an assistant principal and AD and has seen Baldwin’s work ethic.

Baldwin has more than 400 career victories.

“Before I came to Goose Creek, I obviously knew who he was,” Buchholz said. “I knew about the history of the program. When I got here as an assistant principal I got to see it firsthand. Seeing the relationship he has with the girls, it takes a strong coach to keep groups together for so long and always live up to expectations.”

Last season, Baldwin’s crew far exceeded expectations by grabbing another piece of hardware for the trophy case. They finished 27-3 and captured their seventh straight region title.

For leading the Lady Gators to their third state crown in four years this past winter, Baldwin becomes the first recipient of the John McKissick Memorial Award, given to the Summerville Communications Coach of the Year as part of the annual Best of Prep Sports awards.

With 621 victories, McKissick is the winningest high school football coach in history. His Summerville High School teams captured 10 state championships before he retired after the 2014 season and his name is synonymous with success as a coach and educator.

McKissick was a three-time national coach of the year and was elected into the National High School Hall of Fame in 1990. He made his mark on thousands of student-athletes over decades at Summerville High School.

McKissick passed away at 93 years old in November of 2019.

What made Goose Creek’s latest championship run so special was the fact Baldwin’s team was replacing eight seniors and a handful of players who went on to play at the next level. The 2019-20 squad, for sure, accomplished more with less.

“We knew we had a great team last year,” Buchholz said. “This year, we honestly didn’t expect to be where we were. For him to be able to push that group of girls he had that clearly didn’t have the same level of talent or depth like our other groups, it’s his biggest win in my opinion. If you look at the other state championship teams there was no doubt they were loaded. Our starting five from last year is playing college basketball now.”

Buchholz said Baldwin didn’t lower his expectations, though. He pushed the Gators all winter and got every ounce of performance out of them he could.

“He didn’t back off,” Buchholz said. “That’s what got them to that point again. He didn’t treat this team any differently. You’re expected to do what you’re supposed to. You’re expected to win. You’re expected to practice hard.”

Baldwin stays on his girls about classroom performance, too. Buchholz said the girls basketball team has the highest team grade-point average in the school.

“People may have slept on Tim as a coach, especially those Upstate teams and teams from the Columbia area,” Buchholz said. “They might have thought Goose Creek is good because they’ve got five girls going to play college basketball. But he outcoached a lot of these teams. It’s a testament to him. Last year it was just easy to think those girls are out there coaching themselves.”

The 2019-20 Gators used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to edge Clover 42-38 for their latest state championship.

5-SCHOLAR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR — MALE: Perrecone role model student-athlete for Cobras

With a sparkling grade-point average north of 5.00 that makes him one of the top Cane Bay High School graduates in the Class of 2020, senior Robert Perrecone is the Best of Prep Sports Male Scholar Athlete of the Year by Summerville Communications.

Cane Bay principal Tim McDowell called Perrecone a rare breed. Not many high schoolers knock it out of the park on the field of play and in the classroom like Perrecone has.

“He’s what you want in a student-athlete,” McDowell said. “He’s just an all-around phenomenal kid.”

“He’s a bright kid who happens to be good in athletics,” Cane Bay track and field coach Greg Hall said. “A lot of times you don’t expect that correlation. He’s just a hard worker and takes everything seriously. He takes his schoolwork as serious as the sport he’s playing. People look up to him. That’s why he’s in this position.”

Perrecone has earned a college sports opportunity at The Citadel and will suit up in cross country and track and field for the Bulldogs. In a press release, Citadel coach Jody Huddleston said Perrecone has a chance to break into the starting lineup as a freshman.

“Robert will join the cross country squad and will run distance for us during track season,” Huddleston said. “He has continued to improve each year and we think he will handle the transition from the high school distance of 5K to the college distance of 8K. He has a very good chance of being in our top seven as a freshman.”

Perrecone has a career best time of 16:39 in the 5K and is right at 10 minutes in the 3200-meter run. His top mark in the 1600-meter run is 4:39.

In 2019, Perrecone was an alternate for Cane Bay’s 4x800 relay team that placed fifth in the Class 5A state championship meet and has consistently shaved time off his marks. This past fall, he qualified for the Class 5A cross country meet for the third time and earned all-region honors for the Cobras.

“I think he has a good chance to be a good college athlete,” Hall said. “His work ethic is what you would expect from a Citadel student. It’s a time commitment being a Citadel athlete. You’ve got a lot going on, not just academically and athletically. He fits the mold of that culture. Athletically the sky is the limit for him.”

6-SCHOLAR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR - FEMALE: Cameron Fox

On the volleyball court Cameron Fox is a defensive specialist, but when it comes to academics she goes on the attack.

Fox, who was the starting libero for the Green Wave Volleyball team this school year, has shinned both as a student and an athlete since arriving at Summerville High School.

“She is an athlete who is smart, compassionate, thoughtful, honest, genuine, empathetic and kind,” Summerville coach Karri Killen said. “Cameron makes a lasting impression on anyone she meets and her smile and positivity are contagious. She has made an impact on the volleyball program, her teammates, coaches, the school, teachers and students. We are proud of all of her achievements and I cannot think of a young lady more deserving of a scholar athlete award.”

Her Summerville volleyball journey began when she joined the JV team as a seventh-grader. By her freshman year she had moved up to the varsity squad.

“During her transition into a skilled volleyball player, she has shown leadership, determination, integrity, pride, and a tremendous work ethic,” Killen said. “Being a libero you have to adjust to any situation and she did this well on the court, developing skills she will utilize in life as well. She has worked just as hard athletically as she has academically and her success is evident in both areas. We are honored to have had the opportunity to coach such a wonderful person. The world is a much better place with people like Cameron Fox in it.”

Fox served as the 2019 Miss Green Wave Teen, just one of multiple roles she had that allowed her to be an ambassador for her school. She created a safe school initiative, which provided multiple opportunities for her to address the safety for students throughout the community. She also helped organized a breakfast that brought together teachers and shy or quiet students in order to create an opportunity to build relationships.

She will graduate with a Diploma of Distinction, as Summerville’s Salutatorian and with an Associates of Science Degree from Trident Technological College with Summa Cum Laude honors.

Fox has decided to attend the University of South Carolina Columbia to finish her prerequisites for a Pharmacy degree and plans to then transfer to the Medical University of South Carolina to pursue a Doctorate of Pharmacy Degree.

7-COURAGE AWARD: Stratford’s Simons played football without fear

If there was any fall sports athlete who embodied the statement “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight that matters but the size of the fight in the dog,” it’s Stratford High School senior football player Tamir Simons.

Simons, a defensive back for the Knights, is a true football player, Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. The Methodist University commit played much larger than his frame might suggest he would. Some game highlights show Simons coming up to deliver big blows for the Knights defense.

Simons is around 5 feet, 6 inches and 145 pounds. It takes courage to play such a physical game at that size. The Knights are in Class 5A, the state’s largest classification, and there is nowhere to hide when the ball is snapped.

“Just about every time, he’s the smallest person on the field,” McDaniel said.

In 2019, Simons picked off three passes and blocked a punt, and also got some snaps on the offensive side of the ball. He earned the Knight Pride award and defensive most valuable player honors.

“He’s strong for a kid his size and he plays smart,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel recalls one of the first times he saw Simons line up in the defensive backfield in the spring of 2018. He had just taken over the Stratford program and defensive backs coach Justin Mood had Simons pegged as a starter at cornerback. McDaniel was perplexed.

“I saw him out there and said there is no way this is the best kid we’ve got,” McDaniel said. “In a coaches meeting, I was like we’ve got to have somebody better and get him off the field. I said there is no way he’s an every-down player. Justin said I promise you you’re not going to find a better player.”

Mood was right.

It didn’t take long for McDaniel to see Simons as a ball hawk with the stuff to play at the next level.

“His heart is his biggest asset,” McDaniel said. “He thinks he’s 6-2, 185 pounds and that’s how he carries himself. He plays a lot bigger than he is.”

As McDaniel’s first spring rolled on and turned into summer, Simons won a starting job as a junior by making plays in 7 on 7’s and preseason practice. He used quick feet to make it to the right spots and possessed good ball skills when he got there. Simons had some pop when colliding with ballcarriers, too.

Coaches from Methodist, a NCAA Div. III school in Fayetteville, N.C., liked Simons’ film enough to give him a playing opportunity. Simons visited the campus in January then committed to the Monarchs on May 4.

Methodist competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.

“He’s worked hard for his opportunity and we’re very proud of him,” McDaniel said.

8-SERVICE AWARD: Chitty highlights team’s success

Will Chitty works as hard as many of the athletes during Green Wave games.

Chitty is the young man often found hustling up and down the sidelines with a camera during Green Wave sporting events. His energy and enthusiasm make him hard to miss.

“He probably runs about five miles at each game he goes to,” Summerville High School Athletic Director Brion Rutherford said. “He just loves highlighting our kids and he does it in a unique way. It’s hard to find someone with his skill set who is that dedicated and willing to volunteer his time just to give some exposure to our athletes.”

A self-taught graphic designer, Chitty helps the Green Wave athletic department with its website and manages the department’s various social media accounts. He posts score updates, game recaps, photos and videos, among other things.

“A lot of people want to follow the Summerville teams so early on my focus was giving them ways to do that,” Chitty said. “Then I realized we really needed more photos so I started taking them myself.”

This school year, he took photos and video at every Summerville practice and game for the main sports for each season, football, basketball and baseball. He also works with coaches wanting to make improvements with things such as team branding. This spring, coaches turned to him for ideas on new uniform designs. When school closures led to team workouts being cancelled, Chitty filmed workout videos to guide athletes working out on their own.

A contribution he makes that may be sometimes overlook is the support and encouragement he gives athletes as well as other students who have interests in photography or graphic design.

“I feel like I’ve found a niche, but really I’m just trying to help these students out,” Chitty said. “I want to be a part of helping athletes get to the next level and hope to see them eventually become leaders in our community. If I have a chance to serve as like a mentor then I’m happy to take it. I have enjoyed being able to watch athletes mature. It’s been rewarding to see some of them start out on a JV team and then progress and grow into a varsity player and then reach that next level.”

Chitty, who is now 28, attended both Summerville and Ashley Ridge high schools. He was a member of the Ashley Ridge Golf and Cross Country teams.

9-LEADERSHIP-MALE: Johnson an anchor for defense

Brandon Johnson served as an anchor for what many consider to be the best defense in the Lowcountry during the 2019 football season.

A two-year starter on the Patriots’ defensive line, Johnson helped the Patriots to an 11-1 record his senior season. The team’s sole loss came to now four-time defending Class AAAAA state champion Dutch Fork in the third round of the playoffs.

Johnson finished the season with more than 60 tackles. He ranked among the Top 5 for the Patriots in both the sacks and overall tackles for a loss categories. He went on to represented his school in the 2019 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North-South All-star Game) in Myrtle Beach, where he helped the South All-stars earned a 35-13 victory.

“He’s smart and is part of a great family,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “He knew where everyone on our defense was supposed to be on every play and tried to make sure everyone was doing what they needed to do. He wasn’t very vocal, but he was a leader. We had multiple D1 athletes on our defense and he kind of kept everyone straight. What he did on the field made us a better team.”

Johnson was also named to the inaugural South Carolina Football Coaches Association’ All-state Team.

In December, Johnson signed to play football for the United States Naval Academy.

“It’s a brotherhood,” Johnson said after signing his national letter of intent committing him to the Midshipmen. “The Naval Academy will set me up for life and I’m so blessed to have been recruited by them. I didn’t want to just make a four-year decision, I wanted to make a 40-plus year decision. Some other schools promised me a lot but they can’t come close to offering me what the Naval Academy does.”

10-LEADERSHIP - FEMALE: Zoey Conrad

Whether it’s executing the key play on the soccer pitch, ensuring you get fries with that, or filling in as a mom, Zoey Conrad gets the job done.

Conrad is a four-year starter for the Fort Dorchester Girls Soccer team, but she also wears other hats. Leadership is something she brings to each role she plays.

“Zoey is a natural born leader who simply does what it takes to make everyone around her better,” Fort Dorchester coach Taryn Floyd said. “She is encouraging to everyone, positive, loyal, understanding, and is always the hardest working.”

Conrad received all-region honors as both a soccer player and a member of the Patriots cross country team. As a freshman she was named the MVP for the cross country team.

As a team captain for the soccer team the past two seasons, Conrad led on and off the field year-round. The center-midfielder finishes her high-school career with 36 career goals and 28 assists.

As a Fort Dorchester student she volunteered for Kindness Clean-up events, elementary reading events and elementary field days. She was also an active member of the FDHS Leadership and participated in the Students in Action and Link Crew clubs. All that while also training, conditioning and competing for both her school and club teams as well as working 20-30 hours per week at Chic-Fil-A.

During her junior year, the Air Force deployed her mother (Lona Conrad) overseas so the student athlete took on extra responsibilities to help her father.

“Zoey became mini-mom while Lona was deployed, taking care of her younger sister, picking her up from elementary school in the afternoon, helping her with homework, and ensuring she ate dinner,” Floyd said. “Zoey would then take her sister to soccer practice three days a week, as her father was in his first year teaching and wouldn’t get home until around 6 p.m. each night. She did all that with an infectious smile, a positive attitude and an eye on her future.”

Conrad has been an A/B Honor Roll student the past three years. She will graduate with a Diploma of Distinction and has signed to play soccer at The Citadel next school year. She plans to major in Intelligence and minor in Psychology.

11-INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Mukuamu delivers impressive performance in playoffs

Some performances are worthy of a standing ovation. They are simply a cut above the rest.

Goose Creek High School quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu delivered one of those types of performances in the second round of the Class 5A football playoffs in November. The senior signal caller hoisted the Gators onto his shoulders and toted them into the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

His effort goes down in the books as the Summerville Communications individual performance of the year in the third annual Best of Prep Sports awards.

“(Mukuamu) is a good one, isn’t he,” Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead said after watching his team double up visiting Summerville High School, 42-21. “He had a game tonight. We’re going to ride him as long as he’ll take us. He put this team on his back and carried us. It was his game to win or lose for us tonight. The talk is we can’t run the football, but we did pretty good tonight. I’m as happy as I can be with him.”

Mukuamu accounted for 334 yards of total offense in the showdown, contested on a soggy field three days after it was originally scheduled. The game was pushed back due to unplayable field conditions at John Fulmer Field.

He connected on 12 of 16 passes for 142 yards, distributing four touchdown tosses, and lit up the Green Wave on the ground for 192 yards on 18 carries. Mukuamu also got loose for a 35-yard touchdown run.

The Gators actually trailed 21-13 with less than 10 minutes left in the third quarter before scoring 29 straight points. The win snapped a four-game losing skid in the series for Goose Creek and settled a score from a missed opportunity to collide with Summerville in the regular season. The Gators and Wave were scheduled to play Sept. 6 but that encounter was washed out thanks to Hurricane Dorian.

After powering the Gators to a nine-win season that included a region championship, Mukuamu inked a deal with Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. HCC is one of the better JUCO programs in the country, regularly sending players to bigger schools after two years.

Mukuamu passed for 2,502 yards and 35 scores, and rushed for 905 yards and 11 more touchdowns to earn all-state honors by the High School Sports Report. He was also chosen as the Region 7-AAAAA Player of the Year.

12-COMEBACK OF THE YEAR/GAME OF THE YEAR: Stags stun Wave in comeback of the year

There’s nothing like fighting back from a huge deficit to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, especially against a longtime rival.

Berkeley High School’s football team lived it during football season. Down 18 points in the first half of a showdown with fellow Lowcountry heavyweight Summerville High School, the Stags mounted the comeback of the year.

Berkeley rallied to force overtime with a touchdown and crucial extra point in the last minute of regulation then won it 40-37 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Willie Chisolm to receiver Hakeem Meggett in the extra stanza.

The Stags held Summerville to a 21-yard field goal by Brayden Gregory on its overtime possession.

“That’s a sweet one right there,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said after improving to 3-1 on the season. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and that’s top five for me because of the way it happened. This team has been struggling with its identity because we lost so much off last year’s team. I was hoping they’d find it tonight, and they did.”

The win also gave Berkeley some revenge on the Green Wave, who bounced the Stags from the third round of the playoffs in 2018.

Robinson credited his senior group with keeping the Stags in it after mistakes helped them fall behind 31-13 in the first half.

Chisolm and Meggett hooked up for two other scores in the second quarter, the second one a 30-yarder with 4:52 remaining in the first half as the Stags pulled within 31-20 at the break.

“I just told them we had taken all the shots they had and were still in it,” Robinson said.

The only touchdown in the third quarter was an 8-yard run by Berkeley’s Ty Haynes as the Stags pulled within 31-27 and set the stage for the memorable final act.

Neither team scored in the final quarter until Gregory’s 26-yard field goal with 1:02 left gave the Wave a short-lived 34-27 lead.

On the ensuing possession, the Stags went to working the sideline and used three passes to move up to the Wave 40. A 37-yard strike to Meggett set up Chisolm’s 3-yard run and Roy Brown’s extra point that tied it at 34-34.

The shootout began to unfold early.

The Stags muffed a punt at their own 20 and Green Wave running back Derrion Larry scored on a 12-yard run on second down. A three-and-out and short punt by the Stags gave the Green Wave another short field, and Gregory nailed a 37-yard field goal as the Wave went up 10-0.

Berkeley’s offense got in gear on the ensuing drive but turned it over on downs on fourth-and-1 at the Green Wave 28.

Summerville’s offense hit a big play on a third down on its next drive to stun the Stags. Green Wave quarterback Colby Shirey found receiver Perry Wilder wide open and Wilder raced right up the middle of the field for a 71-yard touchdown strike to make the score 17-0 with 9.1 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Chisolm gave the Stags a shot in the arm with a 45-yard run to Summerville’s 1 in the second quarter and running back Kortez Heyward punched it from there.

Brown’s extra point was good, making it 17-7 with 9:29 remaining in the first half.

The first of two huge plays in the second quarter by Summerville’s Brody Hopkins quickly snuffed out the Stags momentum. He returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown as Summerville went up 24-7.

He answered the Stags again after they drove 80 yards to pull within 24-13 on Chisolm’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Meggett on fourth and goal with 7:01 left in the first half.

Hopkins then got behind the Stags defense along the Summerville sideline and hauled in a halfback pass from KJ Rollins for a 52-yard touchdown less to make the score 31-13 less than a minute after Berkeley’s score.

13-BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Vasquez

Jalen Vasquez helped the Fort Dorchester Baseball team return to prominence and was determined to lead the Patriots to new heights, but then the season was cancelled.

“Jalen has been our leader the past few years,” Patriots coach Ronnie Sayer said. “He has been on varsity since the eighth grade and a starter since his freshman year. I have had the pleasure of seeing him grow from a scrappy young infielder to a truly legitimate professional prospect. He won our MVP last year as he led us to our first region championship in over a decade.”

The short stop/pitcher earned All-state honors as a junior. In 2019 he batted .341, leading the team with 28 hits and 30 runs in 28 games. He had seven doubles, five triples and 12 RBIs while walking 22 times. He had a .549 slugging percentage and stole 11 bases.

On the mound, he had a 2.87 ERA, striking out 51 in 46 1/3 innings.

Vasquez was really beginning to explode at the plate this spring before schools were closed. During seven games, the senior batted .389 with six walks and scored 10 runs. He had two hits in each of his last three games.

In November, Vasquez signed to play for the USC Gamecocks.

14-BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bookert scoring machine for Cavaliers

St. John’s Christian junior Nai’Ryan Bookert was a scoring machine on the hardwood for the Cavaliers, powering them to the postseason.

Bookert, a shooting guard, averaged 22 points per game and scored at least 30 points in six contests for the Cavaliers. He ended the 2019-20 campaign with a 36-point outburst in the playoffs.

He was the best player on any court the Cavaliers set foot on according to St. John’s Christian coach Drew Crowell. No opponent had an answer for the athletic Bookert.

“Bookert has been unstoppable,” Crowell said in the regular season. “Everything is funneled through him. This year, more than ever, I’ve seen him where he’s like I’m taking over the game. He’s got a couple dunks and he can score at every level.”

He’s a standout in another sport, too.

In the fall, Bookert helped engineer a run to the SCISA 8-man state championship game as the Cavaliers’ quarterback. He passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the championship game.

15-GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Oliver was calming influence, team leader

Goose Creek High School senior guard Aniyah Oliver helped power the Lady Gators to their third state championship in four seasons.

As the team’s point guard, Oliver maintained a steady hand on the ball and enabled Goose Creek to control the tempo. The Francis Marion signee also provided leadership to the team’s younger players in Goose Creek’s title run.

The Lady Gators ultimately defeated Clover 42-38 in the Class 5A title game and Oliver scored 13 points with eight assists. She averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the season.

She said the legacy left by the senior class is simple.

“Winning,” she said. “That’s it. I hope we passed it down to the younger kids and hope they can come back here next year.”

Oliver played a key role in all three state championship runs and probably would have had another ring if not for missing her sophomore season with a knee injury.

16-COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADER OF THE YEAR: Ashlynn Granger

Ashlynn Granger helped Fort Dorchester turn in the top performance for Lowcountry teams during the 2019 Competitive Cheerleading Class AAAAA State Championship.

The Fort Dorchester squad topped Wando, the only other Lowcountry team to qualify, by 11 points to place 16th overall.

Granger, now a rising senior, was also part of the Fort squads that qualified for the state finals in 2016 and 2017. An eighth-place performance in 2016 remains the top mark in school history.

“Ashlynn is one of the top flyers on our team and her tumbling skills are extremely sound,” Patriots coach Tara Brigman said. “A few years ago our tumbling needed some work and she is part of the group that came in and helped us improve. I don’t think she missed a practice the entire year, including the ones on the weekend. She pushes others to become better and has really taken our young flyers under her wing.”

Granger traveled to Texas last summer with a group of Pack Athletics cheerleaders and helped her squad win one of the most prestigious all-star competitions in the nation. She will enter next school year among the Top 20 for her academic class and has had some college cheerleading programs express interest in her.

17-BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Cobras’ Jackson ran like the wind

Cane Bay High School senior Zane Jackson admitted he was nervous at the start of the Class 5A state championship race in the fall.

But he also knew he had trained hard and prepared for the moment. In the moment of truth, Jackson won by three seconds over runner-up Zander Jeffcoat of Lexington, setting the 5A state record with a time of 15:18.42.

Jackson also has a Class A cross country title to his credit when he was a freshman at Palmetto Scholars Academy. He was also a state champion in track and field as a junior for the Cobras and will continue his running career at Elon University.

“The dedication it takes to make yourself better is something you can’t teach,” Cane Bay track coach Greg Hall said. “Zane is self-driven. He’s not one you have to have your finger on, pressing him to do things. He’s self-motivated. He wants to be successful at everything he does. You see that with how he works out.”

18-GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Hanahan’s Johnson on right path

Hanahan High School’s Hanna Johnson is the school record holder in cross country and placed fourth out of 140 runners in the Class 3A championship meet in November.

The junior, who also excels in track and field during the spring, posted a time of 19:30.51 in the state cross country meet in Camden to power the Hawks to a top-10 finish. It was quite the improvement for Johnson, who was 29th out of 137 runners in the state as a sophomore.

She earned all-state and all-region honors for her performances on the trails this past fall and figures to be in the mix for a strong showing as a senior.

It was a continuation from the spring of 2019, when she set the school record in the 1600 meters and placed third in the state track and field meet.

She placed third in the 1600 in the Adidas Lowcountry Invitational at Woodland on March 7.

19-Football Player of the Year: Emmanuel Johnson

Emmanuel Johnson is the guy most offensive linemen didn’t want to take on this season.

Johnson’s 6-5, 256 pound frame and accompanying athletic genes made him the perfect candidate for Fort Dorchester’s strong-side defensive end position. Once he received tutelage in the position, he used his quickness, agility and intelligence to become a one-man wrecking crew.

As a senior this fall he made more than 90 tackles to lead the FD defense. That included 12 sacks and 30 total tackles for a loss.

“I would say he was the most dominant football player around here this season,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “At practice for this year’s North-South game they had to take him off the field because with him in the offense couldn’t get a play off. He hasn’t even tapped into his full ability yet so we are still expecting big things from him.”

After leading the Patriots to a sweep of their region and an 11-1 overall record, Johnson was named the Region 8-AAAAA Football Player of the Year. He went on to be named Defensive Most Valuable Player for the North-South all-star game and to sign with the Georgia Tech Football program.

Johnson carried a 4.0-plus GPA this school year. He plans to major in architectural engineering.

20-Boys Golfer of the Year: Payne Rutherford

The work Payne Rutherford put into his golf game made his team stronger.

“Payne has been a member of the Green Wave Golf team since the eighth grade,” Summerville coach Ian Lenke said. “He has improved every season mainly due to his love for the game. He works very hard on his golf skills and his academics. He was a trusted leader this season and the younger players looked up to him. There is no doubt that Payne was going to lead the Green Wave to another successful season before COVID-19 happened.”

Rutherford’s work began paying off prior to the 2020 season, which was canceled only a few matches into the schedule. In 2019, he helped the Green Wave return to the top of its region and capture the Region 8-AAAAA Golf Championship. Rutherford carded an 80 at the region championship to finish in the Top 3 for his team.

Summerville went on to become one of only three Lowcountry teams to qualify for the 5A state championship. Rutherford finished with a 171 score at the state match, fourth best for the Wave, to help Summerville place 12th.

21-GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Anna Parker

Weather she’s competing with the boys or the girls, Anna Parker stands out on the golf course.

The Pinewood Prep senior was a starter for both the Panthers and Lady Panthers golf teams. A four-year letterman for the girls and two-year lettermen for the boys, Parker made heavy contributions.

“Anna is one of the hardest working players I have coached in my 20 years,” Pinewood coach Greg Baechtle said. “She made incredible strides since her freshman year and she’s very well-liked by her teammates and her opponents. She is a great student of the technical aspects of the game. One of the many things I admired about her is her constant desire to improve.”

Parker was a three-year starter and two-time team captain for the Lady Panthers. As a senior this fall, she led Pinewood to a third-place finish at the SCISA Girls Golf state championships in Elgin. Parker shot rounds of 83 and 77 for a 160 total to lead her team and earn All-State honors. Despite being young, the Panthers finished the season with a 12-2 record.

Parker also stands out academically. She finishes high school with a 4.8 GPA, as an AP Scholar and with a Headmaster’s Diploma. She plans to attend Clemson University to pursue a career in the medical field.

22-BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Rasner

Just when things were shaping up for Sam Rasner, the journey was over.

The senior is a four-time varsity letterman and three-year starter for the Green Wave. Early on, Rasner served in a utility role and battled for playing time. His father, Jason, is his coach so that added to the pressure.

Still, during his junior season the son settled into a high-profile role with the squad as a central midfielder and striker.

“I have known Sam for a long time and have been impressed with him as a person and player for as long as I can remember,” Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris said. “It is very hard being a son of a coach and Sam has carried himself with extreme composure and respect.”

Upon becoming a steady fixture in the offense, Rasner found his grove. This season, he and Breon Riley were expected to provide much of the fire power.

They did and Summerville only suffered one pre-season loss. The Wave had a 2-2 start to the regular season with one loss coming in penalty kicks and the other by a single goal. When the season was cut short, Rasner and Riley were tied on the team for most goals.

Rasner will attend Clemson in the fall on a Life Scholarship.

23-GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sloan Weaver

Sloan Weaver has been key to the recent success of the Ashley Ridge Girls Soccer team.

If you don’t believe it, just ask someone who has faced her.

“Sloan Weaver has excelled for the last four years at Ashley Ridge,” Fort Dorchester coach Taryn Floyd said. “She is a consistent force with great distribution in the middle. She led her team with class and grace. I have fully enjoyed watching her grow, watching her play, and I know she will do great things in the future.”

The Ashley Ridge senior has been a starter at center-mid since her freshman season. She developed into a gifted, technical player who understands how to read the game. Over the years, she became one of the team’s leaders when it came to ball possession and developing scoring opportunities.

Weaver was voted as a team captain for the Lady Swamp Foxes this spring and named to the all-tournament team for the 2020 Viking Cup Tournament.

She has decided not to play soccer in college, but does plan to attend Trident Technical College in the Fall to pursue a degree in respiratory therapy.

24-SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Silver golden on softball diamond for Stags

Berkeley High School’s Jersey Silver was on the verge of another special season on the diamond for the Stags before COVID-19 concerns brought the sports world to a screeching halt.

The junior leadoff hitter and shortstop, a Presbyterian College commit, was 16 of 19 at the plate in the regular season, including a string of 13 straight hits in the Lady Rebel Invitational.

She finished 14 of 15 in the tournament at Byrnes with 10 runs, eight RBIs and two doubles to earn MVP honors as the Stags went 5-0 in to win the event.

In the championship, Silver was 4 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs. Berkeley rallied to beat Mauldin High School 9-7 in what turned out to be the last game of the season.

Earlier, Silver was 2 for 4 with a RBI in Berkeley’s 6-4 victory over rival Hanahan. She also made a nice defensive play at the end of the game to help seal the victory when she snagged a line drive and doubled off a runner to kill a bases-loaded threat for the Hawkettes.

As a sophomore, Silver batted .500 with 19 RBIs and was a Class 5A all-state pick.

25-BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Daniel Grimes

Pinewood Prep swimmer Daniel Grimes won two state titles this school year and set a school record.

Grimes took home two state championships from the 2019 SCISA State Swim Meet Oct. 19 at the Augusta Aquatic Center. The senior placed first in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 21.75 and first in the 100 Free with a time of 48.50. His time in the 50 Free set a new Pinewood Prep record.

“We are extremely proud of Daniel for his two state wins and for breaking the school record in the 50 freestyle,” Pinewood coach Jessica Archambault said. “We can’t think of a better way for Daniel to end his Pinewood career.”

Grimes also combined with Mark McGhee, Will Bilsback and Tyler Weckesser to help the Panther 200 Free Relay Team to a fourth-place finish. The relay team had a 1:46.68 time.

The Pinewood Boys placed seventh overall in the 2019 team standings.

26-GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Abbie Hassell

Abbie Hassell led the Ashley Ridge Girls to a 2019 region championship and a Top 10 performance at the South Carolina Class AAAAA Championship Swim Meet.

Along the way, the senior claimed multiple individual region titles, a pair of Top 3 finishes at the state meet and All-region, All-Lowcountry and All-state honors.

“Abbie is an incredible athlete,” Ashley Ridge coach Victoria Merritt said. “She has grit and determination which makes her successful in and out of the pool. She set her goal this past season to be a Top 3 athlete at the 5A state meet and worked hard all season to achieve that goal.”

At the state meet Oct. 14, Hassell placed second in the Girls 50-yard Freestyle with a 23.84 time and third in the 100 Free with a 52.54 time. She also led two Ashley Ridge relay teams to Top 10 finishes.

She helped the AR Girls 200 Free Relay Team to a third-place finish and the AR Girls 400 Free Relay Team to a seventh-place finish.

Ashley Ridge scored 143.50 points to place 10th overall out of 32 teams from across the state. The Swamp Foxes had the second-best team finish among Lowcountry teams.

Hassell has signed to swim for Wagner College.

27-BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grayson Mann

When it comes to Pinewood Prep Boys Tennis in 2020, he’s The Man!

“If you could create the perfect teammate, Grayson Mann would be it,” Pinewood coach Josh Byrd said. “His senior leadership on and off the court has been a tremendous help to our program. He has taken the young players under his wing and really helped them grow as they adjust to the varsity level. Grayson is always the first player at practice and the last to leave.”

Mann transitioned from playing the No. 3 Singles court for the Panthers in 2019 to playing the No. 1 Singles court this spring. He seemed to be just settling into his new role when the rest of the season was canceled. However, before the season was cut short due to COVID-19, Mann picked up a major win against Summerville High School’s top player.

Mann was also a wide receiver and defensive back for the Pinewood Football team. He earned multiple varsity letters in both tennis and football.

28-GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caroline Jacky

Freshman Caroline Jacky led the Ashley Ridge Girls Tennis team to a historic season.

With Jacky playing in the No. 1 Singles spot, Ashley Ridge had a 16-2 record in 2019. The Lady Swamp Foxes went 8-0 against region opponents to claim the program’s first region championship since 2013 and then made its deepest playoff run to date. AR’s only losses came to Wando and River Bluff.

“Caroline was an integral part of our team’s success this season,” Ashley Ridge coach Sean McCawley said. “Her ability to step into the No. 1 singles position had a ripple effect that provided opportunities for success all the way down the ladder. She has a drive and tenacity to win that is rarely, if ever, matched by her opponent’s.”

Jacky had a 13-4 record in singles play and was 4-0 in doubles play. Her performance led to her being named the Region 8-AAAAA Girls Tennis Player of the Year. She went on to represent the region during the 2019 Class AAAAA/AAAA Girls Tennis State Singles Tournament in Cayce.

Jacky was taken out of contention for an individual state title with a loss to Crawford Latham of Spring Valley, who went on to advance to the finals.

29-BOYS TRACK 7 FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Cane Bay’s Johnson was on fast track

Cane Bay track and field coach Greg Hall was confident sophomore Jayvion Johnson was in the conversation for a sprint state championship this spring.

Johnson swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Sandlapper Classic at West Ashley on March 7 then won the 200 in the Azalea Invitational on March 14. He was also runner-up in the 100 in what turned out to be the last meet of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

“He’s been running at the varsity level since he was a seventh-grader and he’s progressively gotten better,” Hall said.

The expertise of assistant coach Aleen Bailey, a former world class sprinter and NCAA champion, helped Johnson reach another level. The 2004 Olympic gold medalist broke Johnson down and had him on a faster track.

“A chance to work with somebody who has experienced what he wants to experience has been huge for him,” Hall said. “She helped him become more of a technical runner. That’s something he was starting to see help him. He wasn’t out there just running.”

30-GIRLS TRACK & FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Hanahan’s Smith ‘excellent athlete, excellent person’

Hanahan High School senior Amari Smith was off to blazing start this spring in a track and field season cut short by COVID-19 concerns.

Smith, a hurdler and sprinter for the Hawks, climbed to the top of the awards podium March 7 in the Lowcountry Invitational at Woodland High School and March 14 in the Azalea Invitational at Summerville High School. The Limestone College signee was aiming to get it dialed in for a run at a championship after coming close a year earlier.

Smith was a state runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles in 2019.

She’s also competed for East Coast Track and Field in the winter and summer over the years, earning the title of all-American in the 2019 USATF Youth Indoor Championships in the 55-meter hurdles in the 18-U age group.

“She’s an excellent athlete but also an excellent person and student,” East Coast Track and Field coach Mike Duffy said. “She’s coming from a great program. Anywhere she goes she’s going to be an asset. That’s for sure.”

Smith plans to pursue nursing.

31-VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alli Atkinson

The versatility Alli Atkinson provides on the volleyball court helped the Swamp Foxes claim back-to-back region championships.

Atkinson was key to both the Ashley Ridge attack and defense the past two seasons as the Swamp Foxes claimed consecutive Region 8-AAAAA Volleyball Championships.

“Alli plays all over the court and her back row play is just as good as when she is at the net,” Ashley Ridge coach Lori Thomas said. “The team looked up to her as one of the team captains and depended on her for her serve receive passes and middle blocker skills. Alli is extremely coachable and is always striving to improve her game.”

Atkinson finished the 2019 season with 176 kills and a .312 hitting percentage. The junior also had 40 solo blocks, 75 block assists, 146 digs and 392 serve receive passes.

After leading her team to a clean sweep of its region and a 23-8 record, Atkinson was also named the Region 8 Volleyball Player of the Year. Her performance also led to her being one of only 18 players named to the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports 2019 Class AAAAA All-state Volleyball Team.

32-WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Wadford dominant when it mattered most

Timberland High School sophomore wrestler Roman Wadford was dominant on the grandest stage in the state.

Inside Anderson Civic Center, Wadford won all three matches via fall to claim a Class 2A-A crown in the 145-pound weight class for the Wolves.

“We really expected he could (win state) if he wrestled like he had been most of the season,” Wolves coach Ryan Rhoades said, “but at the same time you don’t want to put too much pressure on him. He handled it well.”

Wadford was the top seed from the Lower State in the eight-man bracket and made swift work of his first two opponents, pinning down victory in the first period. Wadford then became a state champion by defeating Ninety-Six’s Chance Hewett in the third period.

He ended the season with a sparkling 49-3 record.

Wadford’s performance gave the Berkeley County School District at least one state wrestling champion for the third straight year and ninth time since 2011.