Wrestling teams preparing to return to the mat

from A7
After being out of commission for weeks due to a COVID-19 brought on shutdown, Dorchester School District Two wrestling teams are hoping to return to action next month.
All three high school teams in the district are expected to be very competitive this season, but weren’t allowed to practice or compete as a team from late December until late January. Teams are now resuming practice in preparation for their first matches of 2021, scheduled for the first week in February.
Some wrestlers were able to pair off for self-training during the shutdown and some even participated in National United Wrestling Association for Youth tournaments that should have helped them keep their grappling skills sharp. Coaches are just hoping that and the practices they will be able to have the next few days will be enough to get their team ready to compete.
The local team that has to live up to the largest expectations is Summerville, which hosts West Ashley and Stall Feb. 5. The Green Wave was ranked third in the Class AAAAA preseason team rankings behind Byrnes and Hillcrest. Fort Dorchester was ranked 12th while Ashley Ridge was ranked 13th.
“Last year we had 36 matches and had some tough matches that prepared us for the playoffs,” Green Wave coach Darryl Tucker said. “This year has been anything but conventional, but as long as we have a chance to compete, my guys will go out and give everything they have.”
Scmat.com recently released its lists of the top Senior, Junior and Sophomore wrestlers in the state. Summerville grapplers David Rundell, Gavin Butler, Brayton Killiri and Ben Guilliam are all listed as one of the top 5A wrestlers for their graduating class.
Three of those wrestlers are returning state qualifiers. Butler placed second in the 106-pound class last season while Killiri placed fourth at 120 and Rundell represented Summerville at 160 during the 5A Wrestling State Championships.
Fort Dorchester grapplers Chandler Amaker and Matteo Vargo are also listed among the top 5A wrestlers. Vargo capture the 126-pound state championship last year while Amaker captured the 145-pound title.
Representing Ashley Ridge on the list of the top 5A wrestlers in the state are Benjamin Singletary, Weaston Eadie, Christian Garland and J.J. Marsar. Singletary and Garland are also returning state qualifiers.