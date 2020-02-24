Wrestlers to compete for state titles

Several wrestlers from the Summerville area have qualified for the South Carolina Class AAAAA individuals wrestling championships scheduled for Feb. 28-29 in Anderson.
The Lower State qualifier was hosted Feb. 21-22 by White Knoll High School. The Top 4 placers in each weight class at the tournament advance, along with the Top 4 placers from the Upper State, to compete in the individuals state finals.
Local wrestlers who won their weight class at the Lower State qualifier included Summerville’s Gavin Butler (106-pound class) and Reco Robinson (113), Fort Dorchester’s Chandler Amaker (145), and Ashley Ridge’s Kamryn Petrick (285). Ashley Ridge’s Benjamin Singletery placed second at 106.
Other local wrestlers who qualified include Cane Bay’s Raleigh D’Antico (third at 106) and Jacob Simmons (third at 113), Summerville’s Brayton Killiri (third at 120), David Rundell (third at 160) and Kyle Nicholson (fourth at 170), Fort Dorchester’s Matteo Vargo (third at 126) and Ashley Ridge’s Christian Garland (third at 195).
River Bluff had the top team performance at the qualifier, finishing with 193.5 points. Summerville finished second in the team standings with 136.5 points and Duals Lower State Champion White Knoll placed third with 132.5 points. Fort Dorchester placed eighth with 103 points while Ashley Ridge placed 10th with 93 points and Cane Bay placed 12th with 73 points.
SCISA Finals
Pinewood Prep sent a wrestler to the SCISA State Individuals tournament Feb. 15. Pinewood’s Noah Kessler advanced all the way to the 120-pound championship match, where he lost by technical fall to Hammond’s Sam DuBose.