Wrestlers claim state championships

Grapplers representing four Summerville-area high schools won their weight class during the 5A Wrestling individual championships March 6.
The best wrestlers for each weight class from across the state competed at Dreher High School during the championships. Ashley Ridge, Cane Bay, Fort Dorchester and Summerville all had a grappler place first in their class to capture an individual state title.
Summerville junior Brayton Killiri captured the Green Wave Wrestling program’s 100th individual championship. He won by fall in the quarterfinal of the 126-pound class, claimed a 10-1 major decision in the semifinal and earned an 8-3 decision over Cane Bay’s Brandon Flory in the championship match to clinch the title. He finishes the season with an 18-1 record.
With Killiri’s victory, Summerville now has more individual state wrestling championships than any other team in the state. Rock Hill is just behind with 99 titles. Eastside has 91 championships and Swansea has 71. After that, the numbers drop off quick with no other programs having more than 60 championships.
“It’s great that our guys have so much tradition behind them,” Green Wave coach Darryl Tucker said. “Summerville Wrestling has always been one of the top programs in the state. So many guys have won state titles here and it’s an expectation that these guys keep the tradition going.”
Like the Summerville wrestling coaches who came before him, Tucker encourages former wrestlers to continue showing support for the program.
“Our wrestlers that have graduated and moved on with their lives always come back to practice and to matches,” Tucker said. “That’s what makes the program so special. This past week I had guys at practice just to watch workouts and the ones who are not in town called and talked to the guys. That’s great to see.”
Fort Dorchester senior Chandler Amaker claimed the 170-pound championship. He capped a perfect season (10-0) by earning a 7-4 decision in the semifinal and claiming a sudden-death victory in overtime of the championship match over Clover’s Asa Walton. Amaker is now a two-time state champ, having also won at 145 last year.
Ashley Ridge junior Weston Eadie claimed this year’s 145-pound championship. He capped a perfect season (14-0) by winning a 15-5 major decision in the semifinal and earning a 4-2 decision over Hillcrest’s Grantt Hopkins in the championship match.
Cane Bay freshman JJ Peace won the 106-pound championship. He capped a perfect season (16-0) by claiming a 6-4 decision in the semifinal and a 17-6 major decision over Lexington’s Teague Strobel in the championship match.
Summerville’s Ben Guilliam (113-pound class) and Kyle Combs (182) both placed second at the championships. Guilliam lost a 4-3 decision to Carolina Forest’s Braedon Bailey in the title bout. Combs lost a 3-1 decision to River Bluff’s William Rogers in the title bout.
Others who competed in the state championships include Fort Dorchester’s Rayshawn Springs (152) and Demetrius Watson (285), Ashley Ridge’s Justin Mata (120), Ben Singletary (113) and Christopher Garland (220), and Cane Bay’s Delshaun Peace Robinson (120).
Hillcrest accumulated 91.5 points during the 5A championships to lead the team standings. Rounding out the Top 5 for points were Byrnes (63.5), Northwestern (54), Ashley Ridge (50) and Summerville (50). Cane Bay (37) finished ninth in the team standings and Fort Dorchester (22) placed 14th.