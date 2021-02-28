Wrestlers advance to individual state championships

More than a dozen Summerville-area grapplers have advanced to the Class AAAAA Wrestling individual championships.
Ashley Ridge is sending four grapplers, including a Lower State Champion, to the championships scheduled for March 6 at Dreher High School. Fort Dorchester is sending three, including two Lower State Champions. Summerville is also sending three wrestlers.
The top two wrestlers in each weight class from each region in the Lower State competed Feb. 27 at the Lower State qualifying tournament hosted by White Knoll. Normally the top four placers from each class for the tournament move on to compete against each other and the top wrestlers from the Upper State qualifier during the state individual championships. This year, due to COVID-19, only the top three placers from the two qualifying tournaments advance to the state tournament.
Fort Dorchester’s Rayshawn Springs won the 152-pound class at this year’s Lower State qualifier. Springs claimed a 7-1 decision over Carolina Forest wrestler Isaiah Pope in the championship bout. Fellow Patriot Chandler Amaker won at 170. Amaker defeated Lexington’s Brady Leaphart 10-2 in the title bout.
Heavyweight Demetrius Watson will also represent Fort Dorchester at the state championships after placing third at the qualifier.
Ashley Ridge’s Weston Eadie won the 145-pound class at the qualifier, defeating Conway’s Austin Collins 12-5 in the championship bout.
Justin Mata placed second at 120, falling 10-3 to Cane Bay’s Delshaun Peace Robinson in the title bout. Ashley Ridge’s Ben Singletary (113) and Christopher Garland (220) have also advanced to the state championships. Ethen Freer (106) and Connor Wilson (132) just missed the cut, placing fourth in their class.
Summerville’s Ben Guilliam (113), Brayton Killiri (126) and Kyle Combs (182) all placed second for their class at the qualifier to advance to the state championships. Guilliam fell 5-2 to Carolina Forest’s Braedon Bailey in the finals. Killiri fell 15-9 to Cane Bay’s Brandon Flory in the finals. Combs fell 4-2 to River Bluff’s William Rodgers in the finals.
Cane Bay’s JJ Peace won at 106, defeating Lexington’s Teague Strobel 24-9 in the finals.
Other wrestlers who participated in the Lower State qualifier but didn’t place high enough to qualify for the state championships include Summerville’s Xavier Anderson (106), Hassan Williams (120), Jacob Black (132), Ryu Brown (138), Jeremiah Pressley (152) and Reuban Izzard (285); Ashley Ridge’s Daniel Morales (160), Jackson Diamond (170) and Christian Garland (195); Fort Dorchester’s Ethan Wilkinson (160), Otis Mack (195) and Jaylen Morris (220); and Cane Bay’s Jacob Driggers (138), Jalyn McKeen (145), Lucas West (113), Will Coker (195) and Sean Price (220).
2020-21 Region 8-AAAAA Wrestling All-Region Team (Region Champions)
106 - Ethan Freer (AR) Ashley Ridge
113 - Ben Singletary (AR) Ashley Ridge
120 - Justin Mata (AR) Ashley Ridge
126 - Brayton Killiri (SUM) Summerville
132 - Jacob Black (SUM) Summerville
138 - Ryu Brown (SUM) Summerville
145 - Weston Eadie (AR) Ashley Ridge
152 - Rayshawn Springs (FD) Fort Dorchester
160 - Ethan Wilkinson (FD) Fort Dorchester
170 - Chandler Amaker (FD) Fort Dorchester
182 - Kyle Combs (SUM) Summerville
195 - Christian Garland (AR) Ashley Ridge
220 - Christopher Garland (AR) Ashley Ridge
285 - Rubin Izzard (SUM) Summerville
Region Player of the Year – Chandler Amaker, Fort Dorchester
Region Coach of the Year – Darryl Tucker, Summerville.