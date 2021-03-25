Wellman pitches no hitter against Bishop England

Several scouts came out in large part to see Bishop England ace Daniel Brooks in action but Summerville hurler Owen Wellman stole the show.
Brooks is a senior who has signed with the College of Charleston Baseball program, but he is also drawing the interest of Major League Baseball scouts. He pitched a good game March 25 at Green Wave Park, but not good enough to earn his team a victory.
That honor went to Wellman, a Green Wave senior who threw his first no hitter to propel Summerville to a 1-0 victory over Bishop England. Wellman struck out five batters while walking only one.
“This is amazing,” Wellman said. “We found a way to get the victory tonight. We chipped away and finally found a way to get a run late so this is a huge victory. Watching the guys get up in the dugout, it was unbelievable. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else behind me.”
While he felt good about his performance on the hill early in the game, he said he didn’t realize he had a no-hitter going until the moment his teammates rushed the mound after the Green Wave made the third out in the top of the seventh inning.
“After the second inning I knew I was on,” Wellman said. “Tonight I felt good.”
Green Wave slugger Cole Messina opened the bottom of the sixth by receiving his second base-on-balls of the evening. His brother Carson Messina followed with a ground ball that was too hot for a Bishop England infielder to handle for runners on the corners. That brought Campbell McCurry to the plate and he drove Messina in with a fielder’s choice for the game’s sole run.
Brooks fanned nine Summerville batters while only walking two and surrendering only one hit in five innings on the hill. Summerville freshman PJ Morlando had the hit for Summerville and made a diving catch in right field to help secure Wellman’s no-hitter.
Summerville improved to 8-2 with the win. Earlier in the week the Green Wave split a pair of games against Stratford, defeating the Knights 5-0 March 22 and falling 7-5 to Stratford March 24.
Summerville returns to action April 5 when it participates in the annual Hanahan Invitational Tournament. This year’s HIT championship is scheduled for April 8.