Walker joins Fort Dorchester coaching staff

The Fort Dorchester Football team has added another veteran coach to its staff.
Last week Athletic Director/Football Coach Steve LaPrad announced Kenny Walker has accepted positions to coach and teach for Fort Dorchester. Walker, who stepped down as the head coach of the Ashley Ridge Football program in late December, is joining the Patriots’ staff as an assistant varsity football and weight training coach.
“We are very excited to add Kenny to our staff of great coaches,” LaPrad said. “He will fit in great and help us be successful.”
Walker joined the Ashley Ridge staff as an assistant for the Swamp Foxes’ inaugural season. When Doc Davis stepped down two years later, Walker took over head coaching responsibilities. He served as the team’s head coach for 10 years.
Walker led the Swamp Foxes to region championships in 2011 and 2014. Ashley Ridge advanced all the way to the state semi-finals in 2011 before being eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to Greenwood.
Prior to Ashley Ridge being built, Walker coached at Summerville High School. He was named the head coach for the Green Wave Wrestling and JV Football teams after LaPrad left Summerville to take over the Fort Dorchester Football program.
As a head coach, Walker led the Green Wave Wrestlers to seven state championships. Prior to Walker taking over the Summerville program, LaPrad led five Green Wave Wrestling teams to a state title.
The Patriots Football team finished the 2019 season with an 11-1 record after falling to eventual state champion Dutch Fork in the third round of the playoffs. Since Fort Dorchester claimed its first football state championship in 2015, it has been the Lowcountry team to beat on the gridiron. A loss to Summerville in 2018 is Fort Dorchester’s only loss to a Lowcountry team the past five seasons.