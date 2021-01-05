Volleyball players receive post-season honors

from A5
Ashley Ridge and Summerville landed a player on the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports 2020 Class AAAAA Volleyball All-state Team.
Ashley Ridge senior Vanessa Blake and Summerville sophomore Rebecca Yohe are two of only 19 players in the state selected for the 5A All-state Team.
Blake is a four-year varsity letterman for the Ashley Ridge volleyball and girls’ basketball teams. During region play this year, she had a serving percentage of 95 and recorded 10 service aces. She made 99 kills, 28 blocks for a kill and 40 digs in 10 region games.
“Vanessa is such an exciting player to watch,” Ashley Ridge coach Leigh-Ann Carter said. “She is so powerful and can change the momentum of a game very quickly with her ability to control the play at the net. She not only was able to hit the ball into open spots on the court, but she was also able to give us tremendous blocking power upfront. She deserves every bit of this award as she worked hard and pushed her teammates each day on the court.”
Yohe is a two-time varsity letterman for the Green Wave Volleyball team. Her offensive and defensive skills have been a key part of the success Summerville has had the past two seasons.
“I cannot say enough about Rebecca Yohe,” Summerville coach Karri Killen said. “She goes above and beyond for the love of the game. She is a strong outside hitter and a smart player who utilizes her skills on the front row to provide consistent offense for our team. Defensively she is a great blocker as well as a back row player. Her serving provided an added offense for us as well. She is definitely an all-around great player.”
According to their coaches, both athletes have all-star character.
“There was never a day at practice or in a game when Vanessa didn’t give it all she had,” Carter said. “She never asked her teammates to do something she wasn’t willing to do herself. Her leadership, commitment, and compassion for her teammates on and off the court were essential to our success.”
Killen also holds Yohe in high regard.
“Becca is an equally good person both on and off the court,” Killen said. “Not only is she a six-rotation player, but she is also an outstanding teammate. She is always positive and offers support on and off the court.”
Blake is also one of two Ashley Ridge athletes named to the AAAAA/AAAA South All-stars Roster. Had the 2020 South Carolina Volleyball North-South All-star Matches not been cancelled due to COVID-19, Blake and fellow Ashley Ridge senior Alexandra Atkinson would have participated in the senior showcase.
Atkinson is also a four-year varsity letterman for the Swamp Foxes Volleyball program. An outstanding utility player, she was named the Summerville Communications 2020 Best of Prep Sports Awards Volleyball Player of the Year last spring.
Blake, Atkinson and Wando’s Brynn Whitehair and Chandley Thompson were the only Lowcountry athletes selected for the South 5A/4A All-star Team.