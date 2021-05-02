Tucker claims 400th coaching win

The final week of April was a momentous one for the Green Wave Softball program.
Just two days after Summerville secured a playoff berth, the team’s coach reached a career milestone. The Green Wave completed a three-game sweep of rival Fort Dorchester April 30 with a 2-0 victory that is Head Coach Heather Tucker’s 400th coaching victory. Entering this week, she had a 400-136 career record with the Green Wave.
Summerville clinched a playoff berth with wins over Fort Dorchester April 26 and April 28.
“I am proud of the way our kids have played the past two weeks,” Tucker said. “We had some adversity strike with a few player injuries and Covid-related problems, but our kids have been resilient and continue to come out and play hard regardless. We have had countless players step up in different moments when we needed them to. With only two teams making the playoffs from our region this year it is no small feat locking up one of those spots.”
Summerville improved to 17-5 with a 7-2 mark in Region 8-AAAAA with the victories. Ashley Ridge also has a 7-2 record in region games so the teams tie for first place while Fort Dorchester finishes in third place and West Ashley in fourth. Because the Swamp Foxes defeated the Green Wave in two out of three head-to-head games, Ashley Ridge receives the region’s top seed for the playoffs and Summerville receives a No. 2 seed.
Ansley Bennett went to work in the circle April 26 and helped Summerville claim an 8-3 victory at Green Wave Park. She struck out five batters while walking four and surrendering no earned runs during seven innings.
Bennett also had success at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Katie Guilliam was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Zoey Frasier was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Carson Shaw had a base hit, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Madison Boyd led the Patriots at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a run scored. Jewel Cooper, Audrey Leverette and Whitney Clevenger also had a hit for Fort Dorchester.
On April 28, Summerville claimed a 12-3 victory at Fort Dorchester. Bennett had the pitching win after striking out four and walking one and surrendering two earned runs in five innings.
Bennett, Savanah Koester and Brooke Farrell all had two hits for the Green Wave. Koester, Shaw and Frasier all drove in two runs.
Aujea Bowman led Fort Dorchester, going 3 for 3 with a run scored. Makenna Adkins was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
“The girls really hit the ball well,” Tucker said. “They were disciplined at the plate and had good pitch selection.”
This week, Summerville hosts Wando May 5, travels to Berkeley May 6 and travels to Wando May 7. The 5A Softball playoffs are scheduled to begin May 15. Ashley Ridge will host the second-place team from Region 5 and Summerville will travel to play Region 5’s top seed.