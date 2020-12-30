Top Sports moments from 2020

from A6
The year 2020 was as unique as it gets but still filled with sports moments, some joyful and others sad. Following is a review of just some of the top moments throughout the year.
No spring sports
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted just about everything this year.
As the spring sports season rolled around officials weren’t sure what to do about having school, much less high school sports. On March 15, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered all public schools closed until March 31 thus putting sports for most schools on hold.
The South Carolina High School League announced the next afternoon it was suspending all high school athletics, including contests, practices and workouts, through April 5. Many held out hope the spread of virus would slow enough by the end of April to make it safe for spring sports teams to return to action, but on April 22 Governor McMaster announced in-person school closure for the remainder of the school year.
The High School League formalized its cancelations later in the day and issued a press release stating that while it was not an easy decision, the health and safety of all is its main concern.
“No one could have predicted mid-March that we would be making this announcement one month later,” League Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “I am certain we are all feeling loss and heartache over the ongoing COVID-19 upheaval of our routine and daily lives. The hope we had for a continuation of spring athletics, although admirable, is unrealistic as the schools remain closed.”
It left athletes across the state disappointed and wondering what might have been.
“My hopes for this year were certainly high because of our record last year and the overall improvement of the team from last season to now,” Ashley Ridge senior Dylan Johns, a starter for the school’s tennis team, said. “These hopes definitely are dashed as I was looking forward to possibly going further in the playoffs than we did last year.”
The cancelation of spring sports was also hard on coaches.
“Having the season cancelled when we were just getting started leaves me without words to describe the loss,” Fort Dorchester Girls Soccer coach Taryn Floyd said. “The team had prepared. Our girls were stronger than they had been in years, and were hungry to take what was theirs.”
Changing of the guard
Three Dorchester County high schools entered the football season with a new head coach.
On March 8, Summerville Athletic Director Brion Rutherford announced Ian Rafferty was the next head football coach for the storied Green Wave.
“Coach Rafferty brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to our program,” Rutherford said. “He starred as a player at Summerville, NC State University, and for both the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets. Coach Rafferty brings a unique blend of career professional experience coupled with an understanding of the Summerville community.”
Rafferty is just the third coach to lead the Green Wave since 1952. He replaced Joe Call, who stepped down from the position a month before. In 2015, Call replaced his grandfather, legendary coach John McKissick, who had held the position for 63 seasons.
On March 5, Ashley Ridge High School officials announced they had hired former Waccamaw coach Shane Fidler as the new head coach for the Swamp Foxes’ Football program. Fidler replaced Kenny Walker, who after 10 seasons in the position stepped down as the top fox in December of 2019. Fidler, who also served as an assistant football coach at Colleton County, is only the third head football coach Ashley Ridge has ever had.
J.W. Myers led the Pinewood Preparatory School football team into battle this year. Myers, who was hired for the positon in November of 2019, replaced Michael Wright, who held the position for several seasons.
“Sometimes you encounter people in life that are natural-born leaders, and that is who J.W. Myers is,” Pinewood Athletic Director Andy Morgan said. “It has been evident that Coach Myers is ready to be a head coach and Pinewood is the place for him to lead. He knows our school, our students and the community. This is his time, this is the school, and he is our coach as we look forward.”
Simpson drafted
On April 25, former Fort Dorchester and Clemson University offensive lineman John Simpson was drafted into the NFL by the Las Vegas Raiders early in the third round.
He was the 109th overall pick and the Raiders’ sixth pick.
Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said Simpson’s skills should translate well to professional football.
“John has always been very physical,” LaPrad said. “He’s a guy who once he gets his hands on you he’s going to block you no matter how good you are. I’m sure he will be able to make that transition and it’s going to be the same in the NFL. He will learn the things he needs to in order to succeed and he is set character wise. John isn’t going to change, he’s always going to be John.”
The 6-4, 321-pouund athlete fits the NFL lineman prototype and LaPrad says he has the drive to match.
All-Decade talent
In June, Summerville High School and Coastal Carolina University graduate De’Angelo Henderson was included on the Big South Conference 2010s Football All-Decade Team Presented by Hercules Tires.
Henderson earned All-American honors in both 2015 and 2016. He is also a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist (2015 and 2016) and the 2015 Big South Offensive Player of the Year. A two-time All-Big South first team selection (2014 and 2015), he was named the Big South Player of the Week five times over his three seasons in the Big South from 2013-15.
Henderson set both Big South and NCAA FCS records by scoring at least one touchdown in 26-straight games over 2014 and 2015. In both years, he led the Big South in touchdowns scored with 21 in 2014 and 19 in 2015 and in rushing with 1,534 yards in 2014 and 1,346 yards in 2015.
Henderson set the NCAA Division I record by scoring at least one touchdown in 35 consecutive games.
Aquatics Center
The Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Stall high school swim teams competed Sept. 1 during the first official event to be hosted at the North Charleston Aquatics Center.
“It’s state-of-the-art,” Ashley Ridge Swim coach Victoria Merritt said. “It’s an incredible facility. I mean you can feel like Michael Phelps when you are in that pool.”
The Aquatics Center is the product of a joint venture between The City of North Charleston and Dorchester School District Two. The 54,000 square feet center is one of the largest competition swimming facility in the region. It includes a 50-meter, 10-lane Olympic size pool plus a 25-yard, eight-lane therapeutic/warmup pool.
High schools that practice and compete at the new center include Academic Magnet, Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Stall and Summerville. This year’s Region 8-AAAAA Championship Meet, as well as South Carolina High School League and SCISA state meets, were hosted there.
“The only thing holding us back is COVID,” Doug Fetchen, who serves as both an Aquatics Coordinator for the city and swim coach for Fort Dorchester, said. “Right now you can’t really have a meet in this facility for more than 250 swimmers, but it was built for 1,000 swimmers to come in here at once.”
Year-round youth and Master’s Swimming programs also have more opportunities now that the center is open.
Wrestling titles
Three local high-school wrestlers capped their season by claiming a state championship at the 5A individuals wrestling championships Feb. 28-29 in Anderson.
Fort Dorchester sophomore Matteo Vargo won the 126-pound weight class. Fort Dorchester junior Chandler Amaker won the 145-pound class. Ashley Ridge senior Kamryn Petrick won the heavyweight class.
Other Wrestlers who competed during the tournament included Ashley Ridge’s Benjamin Singletery (106) and Christian Garland (195) and Summerville’s David Rundell (160), Kyle Nicholson (170 Gavin Butler (106), Reco Robinson (113) and Brayton Killiri (120).
The Green Wave Wrestling team advanced further in the duals playoffs than others. Summerville defeated Chapin, Cane Bay and River Bluff to advance to the 5A Lower State Championship match. There, the Green Waved was edged out by White Knoll and finished with a 31-3 record.
“We had a good year,” Summerville coach Darryl Tucker said. “Am I disappointed that we lost, yes, but hats off to White Knoll. They wrestled good enough to win and we just didn’t get the bonus points we needed.”
Hoops action
In February, the Fort Dorchester Boys Basketball team advanced to the third round of the 5A playoffs for the first time since 2009.
The Patriots opened the playoffs with a 63-55 win over visiting White Knoll. They then earned a 55-53 win over Carolina Forest in the second round.
Antoine Parker finished with a game-high 18 points. Jerald Howard added 11 points for Fort Dorchester while Demitris McKelvey added 10.
Fort Dorchester (20-6) was eliminated from the playoffs Feb. 25 with a 53-44 loss to Dutch Fork. Parker led the Patriots in scoring with 14 points. Both Temple Simmons and Damari Joyner added 6 points.
“Our seniors have put the state on notice about Fort basketball,” Fort coach Thomas McElveen said. “I know a lot of people don’t think so but we aren’t going anywhere.”
Both the Summerville and Ashley Ridge girls’ teams advanced to the second round.
Summerville, which won the region, was eliminated from the playoffs Feb. 21 with a 49-42 loss to Wando in The Firehouse.
“We played hard but a couple of things hurt us down the stretch,” Summerville coach Calvin Davis said. “We missed some free throws and had a couple of turnovers, but all in all we played a heck of a game.”
Senior Teliya Johnson paced Summerville and finished with a game-high 13 points. Jasmine Grant added 10 points for Summerville while Carya Manick added 6.
Summerville finished the season with a 21-7 record.
Ashley Ridge was eliminated with a 53-38 loss to the Lady Gators. Diamond Thompson led the Ashley Ridge scorers with 10 points. Amanda Blake added 9 points and Vanessa Blake added 8.
After not making the playoffs the season before, Ashley Ridge finished the season with a 17-12 record and as the Region 8-AAAAA runner-up.
On the gridiron
The Pinewood Prep Varsity Football team, which only won one game over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, ended their losing streak Sept. 24 by defeating John Paul II 37-33 on the road.
“They are still learning what it takes to win but we couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishment,” Pinewood coach J.W. Myers said. “They came back after halftime and completely flipped a switch.”
In his first varsity start, sophomore quarterback Harrison Weston completed 18 of 31 pass attempts for 262 yards and 3 TDs. Eight different Panthers’ receivers had a catch.
Freshmen running back T.J. Wright finished the night with 10 carries for 64 yards and a TD along with 149 yards and two TDs on four receptions. Junior Weston Hickerson added 59 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Fort Dorchester had the best local football season, only suffering one loss. The Patriots swept Region 8-AAAAA, but were then upset by River Bluff, which defeated the Patriots 14-12 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Summerville finished the season with a 4-4 record. However one of the losses came to the Region 8-AAAAA Champion, another came to the Region 7-AAAAA Champion and another came to four-time defending 5A state champion Dutch Fork in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Ashley Ridge Football team wasn’t able to produce more wins this season, but coach Shane Fidler is pleased with some of the things the Swamp Foxes accomplished.
“Your first season needs to be all about establishing the right culture,” Fidler said. “I feel the culture we want is now in place.”
Ashley Ridge finished the season with a 2-6 record compared to its 3-6 record in 2019.
Diamond news
COVID-19 pretty much wiped out the bulk of the high school baseball season, but there was still some local diamond news.
A dozen local athletes competed June 26 at Gahagan Park for the honor of being the first Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department Home Run Derby Champion.
“Because of Covid, these seniors only got to play about seven games so we wanted to find a way to get them out on the field one more time to compete and have fun,” Summerville Recreation Coordinator Don Stanford said. “It was also just a good way to bring the whole community together.”
Summerville High School graduate and College of Charleston Baseball commit Brody Hopkins edged out Green Wave teammate and Erskine College Baseball commit Logan Palma in the finals to claim the 2020 Home Run Derby Championship.
“This being my last ride I’m glad I got to do it,” Hopkins said. “I’m glad it was against one of my teammates.”
Hopkins hit a total of 34 home runs during the event. Palma sent 20 fair balls over the outfield fence. Fort Dorchester’s Pat Monteith finished with 15 homeruns and Summerville’s Capers Molinaroli finished with 12.
Other seniors who were a part of the inaugural event are Ashley Ridge’s Chandler Burn, Jacob Church and Tyler Collins; Fort Dorchester’s Jarrot Frier, Hunter Woodruff and Khalil Hart; and Summerville’s Sean O’Brien, Ahmad Tucker, Juan Volquez and T.J. Tillman.