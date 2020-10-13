Swimmers have strong performances at state championships

The Lady Swamp Foxes had a Top 10 team performance at the South Carolina High School League state swim championships while a pair of Green Wave siblings cracked the Top 3 for individual events.
The North Charleston Aquatic Center hosted the Class AAAAA Swim Championships for the first time Oct. 10-12. The Ashley Ridge Girls tallied 150 points to place eighth at their meet.
“Overall it was an incredible meet,” Ashley Ridge coach Victoria Merritt said. “Our girls really left it all in the pool Saturday night. The eighth-place finish is the highest in school history so we couldn’t be prouder of them. Doing well here and setting new PRs were goals they set at the beginning of the season and nearly everyone hit those goals.”
Wando won the meet with a 424-point total. Spartanburg (398) and JL Mann (280.50) rounded out the Top 3 in the team standings. The Summerville Girls (36) placed 19th.
Summerville junior Cassidy Lima placed third in the 50 Yard Freestyle with a 24.21 time. She also placed seventh in the 100 Free.
Neither Ashley Ridge nor Summerville cracked the Top 10 in the team standings for the 5A Boys Championships. However, there were bright spots for both teams.
“The boys’ meet was also exciting,” Merritt said. “To watch Colin Phipps in his last event PR like he did and Matthew Phillips overcome an injury that nearly took him out of competition and then go PR and finish Top 10 in the state for the 100 Back as a freshman is cool. We couldn’t have asked for a better way for AR Swimming to wrap up the season.”
JL Mann won the boys’ meet with 376 points. Wando (330) and Nations Ford (228) rounded out the Top 3.
Summerville senior Tobey Lima placed third in the 50 Free with a 21.75 time. He also placed sixth in the 100 Free with a 48.27 time.
Complete results from both 5A Swim Championships will be posted through the schsl.org website.
Local Top 10 Girls Finishes
Cassidy Lima (SHS): third in 50 Freestyle and seventh in 100 Free
Hannah Grover (AR): eighth in 200 Free and 10th in 100 Butterfly
Olivia Ackerman (AR): fifth in 50 Free
Courtney Tedesco (AR): eighth in 100 Backstroke
AR 200 Medley Relay (Tedesco, Emma Christie, Ackerman, Kyra Boykin) placed 10th
AR 200 Free Relay (Ackerman, Kennedy Elwood, Grover, Tedesco) placed fourth
Local Top 10 Boys Finishes
Tobey Lima (SHS): third in 50 Free and sixth in 100 Free
Matthew Phillips (AR): 10th in 100 Back
Colin Phipps (AR): seventh in 100 Breaststroke
AR 200 Medley Relay (Cohen Phillips, Colin Phipps, Josh Baroody, Lucas Millard) placed eighth