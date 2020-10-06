Swamp Foxes travel to Moncks Corner

The Ashley Ridge Football team will travel to Moncks Corner Oct. 9 in search of its first win of the season.
The Swamp Foxes take on Berkeley for Ashley Ridge’s first non-region game of the season.
Ashley Ridge enters the game with a 0-2 record. The Swamp Foxes followed a loss to Fort Dorchester on opening night with a 41-14 loss to West Ashley last week.
Quarterback Connor Black had a hand in both touchdowns against West Ashley. He ran in from a yard out to put the Swamp Foxes on the scoreboard and later in the game completed a 23-yard TD pass to Shahied Ladson.
Black completed nine passes for 134 yards, but was picked off twice. Also, the Swamp Foxes struggled getting their running game going.
Linebacker TJ Wilson led the AR defense with six tackles. Linebacker Christian Garland had an interception. Swamp Fox punter Will McCune averaged 43 yards per punt in the game with a long boot of 65 yards.
Berkeley sits at 1-1. The Stags opened their season with a 28-26 loss to Goose Creek, which at the time was ranked seventh in the state for its classification. Berkeley bounced back last Friday, handing Wando a 35-14 loss.
Last year, Berkeley blew out Ashley Ridge 40-0. Stags quarterback Tre Minor tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another during the game.
Minor did return behind center this season and still has a talented group of athletes helping him on that side of the ball.