Swamp Foxes top Patriots in first region wrestling match

Ashley Ridge defeated cross-district foe Fort Dorchester Feb. 5 during a key Region 8-AAAAA wrestling match.
Eight of the 14 weight classes were forfeited with the Patriots not sending a wrestler to the mat in six of them and the Swamp Foxes not producing a grappler in the other two. Ashley Ridge won four of the six classes that were contested to claim a 51-24 victory in the region opener for both teams.
After the six straight Fort Dorchester forfeits, Ashley Ridge led 36-0. Then Cade Branham pinned his opponent during the third round of the 145-pound class. Ashley Ridge’s Weston Eadie followed with a 5-2 decision at 152.
The Patriots got on the score board when Ethan Wilkinson pinned his opponent at 160 for a 45-6 team score. Fort Dorchester’s Chandler Amaker (170) and Ahmed Mohammad (182) received forfeits in the next two classes.
Then Ashley Ridge claimed a pair of decisions to put the exclamation mark on the victory. Christian Garland earned an 8-4 decision at 195 and Chris Garland earned a 9-5 decision at 220.
The Patriots won the final class of the evening as heavyweight Demetris Watson pinned his opponent in the first round.
Ashley Ridge improved to 3-0 on the season, which has been shortened considerably due to COVID-19 related rescheduling. The Swamp Foxes travel to Summerville Feb. 11 for another key region match. The state wrestling playoffs are scheduled to begin Feb. 13.
Fort Dorchester travels to West Ashley Feb. 11 for its final region match of the season.