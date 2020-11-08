Swamp Foxes to host Thursday night game

The Ashley Ridge Football team isn’t done just yet.
The Swamp Foxes have added a game to their schedule so they will close the 2020 season by hosting Conway at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Conway finished as the runner-up for their region last season to secure a No. 2 seed for the playoffs, but fell short of earning a playoff berth this year.
“I want to give our kids a chance to play more because we lost three games this year,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “We we wanted to find a team to play that is traditionally a power, with a lot of good players, so we could challenge ourselves. We’ve faced good teams this season so we want to continue that and continue seeing how we stack up.”
Fidler believes his team will provide a good show for fans who come out Thursday.
“Every week, we’ve got a little better so now we just need to go out there and finish the job,” Fidler said. “You have to be able to execute the fundamentals so that is what we will continue to work on. The eighth game is kind of like a bowl game because we get an extra week of practice. Since other teams are playing Friday night we are hoping a lot of people will come out and cheer us on.”
Ashley Ridge (1-6) is coming off a 13-10 loss to Cane Bay (3-4) last week. Cobras’ quarterback Jayvion Johnson rushed for one touchdown and threw for another to lead the Cobras to victory. The teams both had their first season in 2008 and with this year’s victory Cane Bay leads the series 8-7. It was the Cobras’ third consecutive win in the series.
“That is probably the most complete game we’ve had all year,” Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr said. “We didn’t have any turnovers. Offensively we weren’t great, but we were good enough. Our defensive guys played their butts off. I’m proud of our kids. Ashley Ridge threw a lot of stuff at us and their running back is something else.”
Ashley Ridge marched into the Red Zone on the game’s first possession, but then fumbled the ball inside the 5-yard line. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone before anyone could secure it for a touchback.
Cane Bay then marched 80 yards to score on a 26-yard pass from Johnson to running back Leon Staley early in the second quarter. Staley picked up most of the yards after the catch and finished with 75 rushing yards on 19 carries. Johnson added 59 rushing yards for the Cobras while Jaylen Boudreaux added 23 yards on the ground.
Ashley Ridge got a 29-yard field goal from Will McCune to cut the lead to 7-3 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Cobras began a drive in the fourth quarter at midfield and shortly after Johnson broke free for a 40-yard TD run for a 13-3 Cane Bay lead after the extra-point kick deflected off an upright.
Ashley Ridge quarterback Connor Black scored on a 1-yard run that capped a 52 yard drive with only 1:33 remaining in the game to pull the Swamp Foxes within 3, but Cane Bays’ Devon London secured the onside kick to seal the victory.
Black completed 10 passes during the game for 120 yards and rushed for 44 yards. Cane Bay held star running back Troy Grant to 41 yards on 21 carries.
“I thought our defense played awesome tonight,” Fidler said. “I thought our defensive coaches had a good game plan and our execution by the players was excellent, but when you face an offense like that they are going to hit one or two on ya. Also our kicker/punter, Will McCune, always puts us in great position to give us a chance.”
The linebackers led the Ashley Ridge defense. T.J. Wilson made nine tackles including two solo stops while Kaden DuBois made 10 tackles including three solo stops. Malek Horlback added six tackles and Delray Ford added five.