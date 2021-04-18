Swamp Foxes sweep Green Wave on the pitch

The Ashley Ridge Boys Soccer team remains in first place for Region 8-AAAAA with just a few region games remaining.
The Swamp Foxes swept Summerville last week to improve to 11-1 with a 6-0 mark in the region.
“It was hard because we didn’t do anything over spring break,” Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris said. “These kids hadn’t played in about 10 days so we knew it would be tough, but we had a very strong central mid-field and our defense played its heart out.”
Ashley Ridge defeated Summerville 3-2 in penalty kicks April 13.
Summerville senior Aaron Butts put the Green Wave on the scoreboard with a goal early in the first half, but Ashley Ridge junior Jackson Corcoran answered for a 1-1 tie at the end of the first half. Butts scored again during the opening two minutes of the second half, but Ashley Ridge freshman Nathaniel Harris retied the game with a hard shot into the net with just more than 12 minutes remaining in regulation.
After neither team scored in overtime, the game was decided with a penalty-kick shootout. Harris and Logan Karns hit their penalty kicks, but Summerville’s Robert Peters and Butts hit their PKs to force sudden death. The Green Wave missed its next attempt but Callen Reed hit his to give the Swamp Foxes the victory.
“Summerville is very talented up top,” Coach Harris said. “I had the pleasure of coaching Aaron in club so I know he’s a scorer. Our defense didn’t give up and stayed positive with each other and I think that is a key.”
Senior Beckham Boomershine tended goal for Ashley Ridge during regulation and the shootout.
“Jason (Rasner) and I are such good friends and you saw the sportsmanship between our two schools tonight,” Coach Harris said. “We were doing PKs and still high-fiving. They played hard, but a lot of them know each other and I really enjoy that comradery because you can still have a good game and not worry about fights breaking out because they all respect each other.”
The Ashley Ridge offense picked it up two days later, scoring four goals during a 4-0 victory over the Green Wave at Ashley Ridge. Nate Keller, Canon Pearson, Karns and Reed had the goals for the Swamp Foxes. Karns’ goal came on a penalty kick. Boomershine had the shutout in goal.
This week, Ashley Ridge has a series against Stall, traveling to Stall April 20 and hosting the Warriors at 7 p.m. April 22.
Summerville has a series with Fort Dorchester, traveling to Fort Dorchester April 20 and hosting the Patriots at 7 p.m. April 22.