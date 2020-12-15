Swamp Foxes split with Warriors

After suffering its first loss of the season, the Ashley Ridge Boys Basketball team is looking forward.
“We have Goose Creek coming up this week and James Island the following week,” Ashley Ridge coach Curtis Capers said. “These will be two really tough teams because they both have really good programs, but our boys played hard the last two weeks.”
Ashley Ridge fought for a 43-41 win over Wando in The Swamp Dec. 8. The Swamp Foxes trailed 26-19 at halftime, but outscored the Warriors 18-6 in the third and held Wando to only 9 points in the final quarter.
During the rematch, Ashley Ridge fell 45-41 to Wando on the road Dec. 11. Ashley Ridge went up 12-7 in the first quarter but trailed 26-19 at the half. Wando outscored the Swamp Foxes 14-11 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Ashley Ridge fell to 3-1 on the season with the loss.
This week, the Swamp Foxes are scheduled for a series against Goose Creek, hosting the Gators Dec. 15 and traveling to Goose Creek Dec. 18. Ashley Ridge is then scheduled to host James Island Dec. 21 and travel to the Trojans Dec. 23 before opening region play against Fort Dorchester Jan. 5.